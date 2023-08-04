‘Nah cuz its mad embarrassing’: No Frills store worker blasts customers who don’t put grocery carts back in their place

A No Frills grocery store worker vented his frustrations toward customers who don’t put their carts away in the parking lot.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user @smokeash. Through a skit, he expressed his anger whenever he has to “clean up” after customers. The content creator is in the parking lot of a No Frills grocery store, putting a cart away. Then, the person recording places a cart right beside the aisle where the carts go.

”Really? Right beside it? You could have just put it in line,” he says angrily. “How hard it is to just put it in line?” Afterward, he accuses the “customer” of being “disrespectful” for “taking up the parking lot.”

The content creator then gives a demonstration of how to put a cart away correctly. Fuming, @smokeash walks toward the cart, yanks it, and topples it over until finally, puts the cart up where the others were.

“Sometimes its just enough,” he captioned the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to @smokeash via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment regarding the video. The video garnered over 61,000 views within 24 hours, resonating with viewers.

“As a person who used to push carts for about 2 years, I can agree,” one viewer wrote.

“Cart pushing really tests your patience,” a second commented.

On the other hand, there were some who didn’t mind when customers leave them behind.

“When I worked at one i used to love cleaning up the carts it was the only time i could acc go outside,” one person stated.

“When I did this years ago I actually didn’t give a f*ck, whether I spend more time working outside or inside its all the same,” a second remarked.

However, @smokeash wasn’t the only one to go viral for the same pet peeve. TikTok user Jake shared his anger when customers do this. To add insult to injury, he had to collect carts that weren’t put away amid the heat wave.

“POV: you work at a grocery store in SOCAL and you’re getting carts on one of the hottest days of the year and no one wants to put them back where they belong,” he wrote.