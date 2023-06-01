‘I’m the Apple Pay’: Visconti’s NOFRILLS worker calls-out types of customers when they tap their cards

Tapping a credit card (or phone) isn’t just a cooler, more futuristic way of paying: It’s also more secure. That’s one reason why more people are embracing the tap over the swipe, but there are still a number of folks who are finding it difficult to render payment utilizing the feature.

Whether it’s a failure to understand how to properly tap, where to tap the card, or not letting it make contact on the POS machine for a long enough duration, a retail employee for Visconti’s NOFRILLS in Ontario (@viscontisnofrills) recently lampooned all of the ways customers attempt to process their tap-to-pay transactions. As of Tuesday evening, the video had over 632,000 views.

First up is the “card bender,” who pushes their debit or credit card so hard against the machine that it nearly snaps.

Next is “the butterfly,” a method employed by shoppers who believe that they need to rapidly tap their card against the machine. Then, the “where’s the tap” person makes an appearance. Essentially, they hit every part of the machine with their card except where they actually need to place it.

“The Apple Pay” is next, which is the closest thing to drive-by paying. Without looking at the system, the employee simply walks by and hovers her phone over the machine.

Lastly, there’s the “confused one,” who can’t figure out how to properly swipe her card.

Ever since the inception of the no-need-to-swipe-or-insert payment method, fewer credit card credentials have been stolen from in-person transactions. That’s largely because this payment method doesn’t store user’s data—such as security codes or even their card number.

But the store’s clip sparked a number of responses from workers who said they’ve experienced their own tap-to-pay woes.

Viewers said that they largely agreed with @viscontisnofrills’ commentary, but noted that it left some shoppers. “Or the people who tap for a .0000002 seconds and wonder why it didn’t go through,” one user wrote.

“You forgot the forcefully pressing their card down on the screen for no reason person,” said another.

One viewer, who said they worked as a cashier, admitted that the ways customers fail to properly utilize tap-to-pay gets on their nerves.

“As a cashier the different ways people try to use tap irritates me so much,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Visconti’s via email.