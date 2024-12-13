‘So many people have had the exact same problem’: Woman says she’ll never buy another Nespresso machine after this happened

Nespresso is one of the most popular coffee machine brands among coffee lovers. With the insert of a coffee pod, you can have your cup brewed within seconds. But that doesn’t mean the machine doesn’t occasionally require maintenance.

In a video with over 348,000 views, TikTok user Taryn Lamb swears off Nespresso after two machines stopped working within two years.

“I have a bone to pick or break with this,” Lamb said to start the video. She then whipped out her Nespresso Vertuo machine. What is the problem, exactly?

Why will she never buy another Nespresso machine?

“I bought one of these when I first moved to Austin. I had it maybe over a year before it broke,” she said. “It would not work, it would blink red.” Due to the issues, the company gave her a new one. “I tried everything. Finally, they sent me a replacement machine,” she added.

However, it didn’t last long until the content creator began having the same issues. “Here is said machine which again has lasted me, like, [two years] or so and it’s doing the exact same thing as my first machine,” Lamb explained, placing her hand on the espresso maker.

“Every time I try to make coffee, it blinks red and it won’t do anything,” she said. After many attempts to fix it, none of them have worked. “I’ve cleaned it, I’ve descaled it, I’ve taken it apart, I’ve put it back together,” she said. “She’s broken.”

Descaling refers to the process by which you remove build-up of limescale from inside your machine. According to the Nespresso website, this is caused by minerals in the water you put in the machine to make your coffee.

And Lamb isn’t alone. “I posted this on my Instagram story and I found out that so many people have had the exact same problem with their Nespresso,” she shared. Lamb swears off Nespresso. “It’s time to upgrade my coffee,” she said, pushing her Nespresso out of view. “I’m done with Nespresso. I’m tired of having to buy their pods. Like, I just want to be able to buy beans and make good coffee.”

Viewers reveal mixed experiences with Nespresso Vertuo

“Mine broke six months after getting it. I splurged on the Breville. SO worth it,” one viewer stated.

“I went through three Nespresso machines before I gave up on them. I love my Breville Bambino,” a second said.

“I’ve had mine for about five years and have never had a problem,” a third commented.

“I have the Nespresso Vertuo from 2014 and it’s still living lol. I feel like the newer stuff always breaks,” a fourth remarked.

The most common issues

According to Nespresso’s website, a blinking red light indicates “unlocked machine, empty water tank, eject previous capsule, blocked brew unit, capsule not recognized, electronic error, and descale needed.”

Not descaling the machine often enough could’ve led to it breaking. For the Nespresso to work efficiently, the company recommends you descale it every six to 12 months. Otherwise, it can stop working.

@therealtarnanlamb breaking up with my nespresso vertuo bc im over it’s BS !! let me know what espresso machine you guys think is best 🙏🏻 thank yew ♬ original sound – taryn lamb

The Daily Dot reached out to Lamb via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as Nestlé via press email.

