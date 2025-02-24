‘I’m just going along with it’: Mechanic tells Mercedes driver he has to wait on German parts. Then he discovers what he’s really been doing with his Benz

You trust auto mechanics to do their job and treat your car with respect, but one man found out the hard way that not everyone plays by the rules.

TikTok creator Zdot (@urstepdadzdot) shared a story that racked up over 979,900 views, detailing how his mechanic kept delaying the repair for days—but something wasn’t adding up.

What was really going on with his car?

“Yo, why the [expletive] I just found out this whole time my mechanic been driving my [expletive] car,” he said at the start of his video.

He explained that he had dropped off his Mercedes at the shop two weeks earlier to get a busted rim and tire fixed.

The mechanic warned him it would take a while because of “German parts and goofy [expletive] like that.” Since Zdot didn’t know much about car repairs, he figured the delay made sense.

At first, everything seemed fine. The mechanic told him the parts arrived on a Tuesday and that the repairs would be done by Wednesday or Thursday morning.

Zdot gave him some space, didn’t check in Wednesday, and waited until late Thursday for an update.

“I ain’t get no text or no call or nothing,” he said.

By Friday afternoon, he still hadn’t heard back, so he called and texted. No response.

When he showed up at the shop, his car wasn’t in the lot. He assumed it was inside, so he left and waited through the weekend. When Monday rolled around, he blew up the mechanic’s phone, trying to get some answers.

“Whoa, whoa, I’m not answering until later that evening,” he said, imitating the mechanic’s attitude.

The mechanic finally got back to him, saying the part had just arrived.

“But you just told me you got it last week,” Zdot said.

The mechanic brushed it off, told him the car would be ready in the morning, and—sure enough—by Tuesday, it was.

He finally got his car back, but…

Everything seemed fine when he picked it up. The driver’s seat felt a little off, but he assumed the mechanic had just moved it while test-driving. No big deal.

Then, three weeks later, he got a letter in the mail.

“I get an E-Z tollway pass [expletive] up in the [expletive] mail letting me know which tollways that I didn’t pay for,” he said.

There was just one problem—he hadn’t even had his car during those dates.

“What the [expletive] was you doing driving my [expletive] all around [expletive] town?” he said.

And it wasn’t just one or two tolls. “It’s [expletive] 20 of them,” he said. “So you were driving, driving my [expletive].”

At the end of the video, he seemed almost resigned to the situation.

“That’s cool,” he said.

What happens if a mechanic drives your car without permission?

While it’s standard practice for mechanics to take a car for a short test drive to confirm repairs, taking it out for personal use is a different story.

In most states, that would be considered unauthorized use of a vehicle, which can carry legal consequences.

Some repair shops may have clauses in their agreements stating that they may need to test-drive a vehicle, but even then, excessive mileage, toll charges, or personal use are not part of the deal, according to experts.

If you suspect a mechanic has been using your car outside of repairs, there are steps you can take. First, check your odometer before and after service, review any toll or parking notifications, and, if necessary, report it to local authorities or the shop’s management. Legal action is also possible in this case.

As for Zdot, he didn’t say whether he confronted the mechanic, but based on his reaction, he probably won’t be going back.

In the comments section, most viewers had no idea this was something auto shops might do. Others, however, shared their own experiences and tips on how to prevent it.

“That insane,” exclaimed one viewer. “SUEE!”

“Put a AirTag or tracker in y’all car!” advised another.

“Lmaoooo i stopped by the mechanic shop to randomly check on my car and saw a happy meal & car seat in the back seat & i don’t even have kids,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Zdot and Mercedes via email for comment.

