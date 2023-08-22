‘It’s literally so much sh*t to do’: McDonald’s worker trains to be overnight manager. It’s not what she expected

Sure, management jobs pay more—but at what cost? A McDonald’s worker recently went viral for a video about the hard lessons she learned after getting promoted.

The video comes from TikTok user Fara (@prettygirlslovefara), and has more than 220,000 views and 32,000 likes.

In the video, Fara lip-syncs to the words, “Ain’t nobody told me nothing!” while holding a clipboard and appearing to have a crisis in a freezer at work. The creator is seen wearing a McDonald’s uniform, and the video is tagged in the Dallas area.

“Me training to be overnight manager thinking I was just gon be telling people what to do and didn’t know they was gon have me counting every item in the store for inventory EVERY night,” the text overlay on the video reads.

“W/ great power comes great responsibility but GAHLEE … I’ma get used to it soon tho,” Fara writes in the caption.

In the comments, the McDonald’s employee elaborates on the duties of the new role, which include restocking, cleaning everything, cleaning the fry machine, closing and opening the POS (point of service) systems, counting the money in the drawers and the safe, and more.

“That’s the one thing I hated about being a manager,” a viewer commented, to which the creator responded, saying, “It’s literally so much sh*t to do.”

“I be looking at my managers like why y’all got a snow coat on … it be inventory in the freezer,” another commenter wrote.

“And then you get those managers who make YOU count the items for them and do other things that they were literally hired for,” someone added in the comments.

“I used to be an overnight manager for mcs and I never did this LMAOO (you must have a high position or they abusing you for doing their own job lmao),” wrote one person who claimed to be an ex-manager at McDonald’s.

“At my old job we had to count AND weigh each item…. I was sickkkk,” one viewer chimed in.

“Man, them counts be brutal on truck days,” someone else wrote.

One person added, “my favorite manager had a mf PARKA SNOW COAT on the other day in our lil [restaurant] in Florida I was like bro what in the hell.”

“ME AFFFF I JUST WANTED THE PAYYY,” another commenter added.

Fara regularly posts comedic content about working at McDonald’s. One clip calls out delivery drivers who come in for the same customer order.

Another video riffs on what it’s like to work with veteran employees who don’t take guff, and a TikTok from last month reveals that McDonald’s workers are onto your plan to get a fountain drink in your free water cup.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fara via TikTok and McDonald’s via email.