‘I don’t get paid enough to care’: McDonald’s worker knows teen customers won’t use water cups for water. She gives it to them anyway

Everyone knows that fast food chains offer their customers free cups of water. However, some may take advantage of the perk by filling those cups with fountain drinks like soda or juice.

In a viral video with over 2 million views, one Mcdonald’s worker and TikTok user (@prettygirlslovefara) explained she is on to the scam but doesn’t care enough to stop anyone and is guilty of doing the same thing.

In the clip, @prettygirlslovefara lip-syncs to audio of someone saying, “What a lame gimmick,” while a text overlay reads, “When a group of teens come in and they all ask for ‘water cups’ (I literally do the same sh*t).”

Apparently, other fast food workers also look the other way when customers try the tactic at their jobs. In the comments section, many shared stories about allowing customers to have water cups they know will be filled with soda or other drinks.

“I used to just give ’em all large cups lol,” one viewer commented.

“I need 4 water cups plz,” another said.

“I don’t get paid enough to care, take it lol,” @prettygirlslovefara responded.

However, not everyone feels the same about the trick, and not every store allows it.

“Water cups at the mc Donald’s in my area are now shot glass size,” one commenter pointed out.

“My manager made us charge them for water cups,” a second said.

“My dad acted like I was the devil for getting lemonade instead of water,” another commented.

The Daily Dot contacted @prettygirlslovesfara via Instagram direct message and Mcdonald’s via email for comment.