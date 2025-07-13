MrBeast asks for creators to DM him for “biggest creator collab ever,” but not everyone can DM him on X

Everything Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson does is larger than life — and his creator collabs are no exception. Previously, the most popular YouTuber on the web put fifty of the world’s biggest YouTubers in a cube.

Featured Video

The prize? A $1 million award that they can give to their own subscribers. Notable names included Logan Paul, KSI, Valkyrae, Pokimane, Bella Poarch, and Kai Cenat.

MrBeast puts out a call for collaboration

However, this time around, MrBeast isn’t restricting himself to the top fifty. Anyone can get involved.

Advertisement

In a now-deleted X post on June 11, Donaldson writes: “If you want to be a part of the biggest creator collab ever on August 1, DM me.”

However, there was one problem — not everyone is able to DM him. “I can’t DM u lol, but count me in lol,” one wrote. “Then follow back, beast boy,” another requested. While a third joked: “Can’t DM you, but let’s go!”

Noticing the difficulties, Donaldson then edited his X post, asking those who don’t follow him to publicly reply in the thread.

“I’M MESSAGING EVERYONE THAT DMS ME AND KEEPING UP WITH THE REPLIES I WANT EVERY CREATOR EVER ON BOARD,” he later added.

Advertisement

Sent over 1,000 DMs so far today, I WANT EVERY STREAMER, YOUTUBER, TIK TOKER, IN THE WORLD INVOLVED ON THIS COLLAB DM ME! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 11, 2025

Technical difficulties on X

It wasn’t long before the thread was full of fellow creators. Donaldson publicly replied to numerous high-profile accounts, including FaZe Ronaldo, YouTube’s Isaacwhy, and Kick’s Tectone.

Elsewhere, other creators claimed that they hadn’t heard back from MrBeast.

Advertisement

“Yo, I think you forgot to DM me haha all good tho,” one wrote. A second post simply reads: “I’M WAITING,” while a third replied: “I’M TRYING TO DM YOU RIGHT NOW!!!!”

Donaldson later claimed in a reply to an X post by Dexerto that he had already DM’d 1,000 users, adding “I WANT EVERY STREAMER, YOUTUBER, TIK TOKER, IN THE WORLD INVOLVED ON THIS COLLAB.”

And just this morning, Jimmy said his “thumbs are literally hurting,” likely in reference to the number of DMs he’s supposedly answering.

I’ve sent thousands of messages today my thumbs are literally hurting lol. If you’re a creator and didn’t reply to the previous tweet or dm me yet plz do! August 1st will be the biggest creator collab in history and I want you apart of it. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 13, 2025

Advertisement

So, those who haven’t heard from him yet may well need to hang tight.

As for the collab itself, Donaldson is staying tight-lipped. But if it’s MrBeast, then it’s bound to be a spectacle.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.