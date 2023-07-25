‘I don’t wanna have to keep getting my manager’: McDonald’s worker slams customers that ask for 2 separate order but pay with 1 card

Two separate orders, you say? But paying with just one card? The perplexing request came through a McDonald’s drive-thru line—and the worker dealing with this customer wasn’t too pleased.

McDonald’s employee Michelle (@miichelle03_) posted the now-viral video. The short clip shows her taking a customer’s credit card at the drive-thru.

“When they asked for 2 separate orders but wanna pay with the SAME CARD,” she wrote via text overlay. As she takes the card, Michelle mouths the words, “this sh*t make me mad.”

She doubles-down on her frustration in the accompanying video caption, writing: “Come on now,” followed by a crying emoji. “I don’t wanna have to keep getting my manager.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Michelle via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s by email. As of Tuesday afternoon, the clip had over 1.8 million views.

Michelle’s clip is the latest in a string of TikTok videos posted by frustrated drive-thru workers. But commenters surmised that Michelle’s own TikTok may have been a bit based on the “take a joke” note in her bio.

Others, however, offered theories as to why customers might do this.

“i think its because they’re buying somebody else food too & they wanna know exactly how much they owe them,” one user said.

Someone else speculated it was “to use two discounts on the app.”

But that didn’t make McDonald’s employees any less annoyed by the practice.

“Multi orders only make me mad when they don’t tell you it’s a multi order until they finish the first order,” a third commenter said.

“And then they get annoyed when you have to wait for your manager to approve using the card twice,” another added.

“Manager got tired of me getting him so he registered my fingerprint for this exact reason,” another worker said.