‘Two things we learned tonight…’: McDonald’s customer discovers the trick to order items that are ‘out of stock’

Ordering food in a drive-thru can be a frustrating experience when supplies inside are running low.

In the last few years, due to supply chain disruptions, many food and beverage operations have found themselves without key components of some of their menu items. From a Burger King restaurant that was reportedly out of everything down to the carbonation used in its soda fountain, to a widespread shortage of milk and milk alternatives, syrups, and other beverage ingredients at Starbucks, there were few places fully stocked.

Now that the COVID-19 era international supply chain issues have largely been resolved, it is more frequently a matter of not having the item prepared and ready for customer consumption, a conclusion one McDonald’s customer recently came to in the drive-thru when trying to order an apple pie.

In a video that has drawn over 628,000 views, TikTok content creator Jas (@jastherockstar) shared her interaction with an employee that revealed the restaurant was not in fact out of the apple pies she wanted—they just were not ready and would need to be prepared.

When she was informed by the restaurant employee that the store did not have any pies ready, Jas jumped to an extreme response.

“Alright, that is the last straw, I’m ending it all tonight,” she says in the video as she’s placing an order at the drive-thru.

The employee then tells her that they can get the apple pies ready if Jas can wait the nine minutes it takes to fully cook them, allowing her to order two pies and a side of ice cream.

At the end of the video, Jas shares her two takeaways about the situation.

“Two things we learned tonight,” she says. “One: if you want to get your way, just threaten to [kill one’s self]. Two: nine times out of 10 if they say they don’t got something, they just ain’t got it ready, just ask them to drop that sh*t if you’ll wait.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jas and to McDonald’s via email regarding the video.

Several viewers remarked on the poster’s tactics of getting her pies by jokingly threatening self-harm.

“She did not wanna be the reason,” one commenter wrote, referencing the employee’s resolution of the situation.

“Why you stress her out like that,” another commented.

“Shorty said ‘uhhh if you wanna wait’ she was not trynna be the reason you went,” a third said.

Others commented on the kindness of the McDonald’s employee.

“No fr the most nicest worker at mcdonald’s,” one user commented.

“That’s a great employee though,” another wrote.

“This might b the nicest McDonald’s employee I ever heard. I had to check the caption to see if she was at chic fil a,” a third commenter explained.