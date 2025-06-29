Woman tips DoorDash driver $7—then she sees what they wrote on her bag

How much is one supposed to tip on a delivery order?

Featured Video

As food delivery apps have become more popular, the debate surrounding how much one should tip their delivery driver has grown increasingly relevant. Many drivers working for these delivery apps have net earnings below the minimum wage.

Some customers argue that it should not be their role to directly pay a worker’s wages, saying that it should be the company hiring or contracting these workers that provides their salary. Others counter that, while the system is presently unfair, one should feel obligated to leave a substantial tip as workers rely on them to receive adequate payment.

So, if you’ve decided to tip, what’s the appropriate amount? While TikTok user Jayla (@jaylaeatsalot) thought she had an answer, her DoorDash driver’s alleged reaction gave her second thoughts.

Advertisement

What went wrong with this DoorDash delivery?

In a video with over 943,000 views, Jayla shows a bag of food that she claims to have had recently delivered via DoorDash. On the bag is a simple message: “That was a small tip!”

“The way I tipped $7,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. “Was that not enough?”

It’s uncertain whether this actually occurred, as Jayla has posted other content that appears designed to farm engagement, such as videos proclaiming that she is vegan in which she eats non-vegan foods.

Advertisement

Do DoorDash drivers call out customers who don’t tip?

Regardless, Jayla isn’t the only one to say that their DoorDash driver retaliated after a seemingly low tip.

For example, there are multiple stories of dashers confronting customers who don’t tip, and others say that they’ve had drivers get upset with them for low tip amounts.

But was Jayla’s $7 tip really enough for her order?

Advertisement

According to a Business Insider piece from July 2023, in which 10 delivery drivers were asked about tipping for deliveries, the group came to a general consensus that tips for delivery drivers should be based on the cost of the food, and that an adequate tip was somewhere between 15 and 20%.

In the comments section, many users claimed they were sick of the practice of tipping. Some say that they’re ditching it altogether.

Advertisement

“I never tip. I don’t care,” wrote a user.

“I’d go back in the app and adjust it to $0,” added another.

“Tipping culture is so weird from someone who’s not American,” shared a third. “Your employer is supposed to pay you correctly, not the customers??”

“These comments are wild. While I do agree tipping culture has gotten completely out of hand, why are we shaming low-paid workers instead of the corporations underpaying them and stealing their tips,” questioned a further TikToker.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash and Jayla via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.