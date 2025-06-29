“I just want what I ordered”: Woman orders 80 nuggets at McDonald’s, only gets 40. Then she asks for the rest of them

A frequent McDonald’s customer says the workers just can’t get her family’s to-go order right. And she’s sick of it.

She says that every time her family of nine goes to McDonald’s, they order 80 nuggets and four large fries. Despite this being her typical order, she says the workers usually give her 40 nuggets.

In the most recent instance, she claims the worker got confrontational with her. She says she alerted the worker that she only received half of her order.

“I still need 40 more nuggets. Four more 10 pieces,” the TikToker recalls telling the worker, as 10 nuggets come in each box. “She hands me one more, one more.”

The TikToker shows off the bag and the single 10-piece box of nuggets.

“I said, ‘I’m so sorry, I need three more. I have four 10 pieces in the bag, and you just gave me one more. That’s 50 nuggets, and I’m supposed to have 80. I need three more,’” the mom says.

“So she pulls me into the reserve spot to bring me three more 10 pieces. Why can’t we understand what the [expletive] I’m saying?” she questions. “And they were getting mad at me! I just want what I ordered. What is the problem? It’s 80 nuggets.”

Her video has 240,000 views at the time of publishing. Many viewers figured the issue lies with the size of the order. They said that an order like that should be made inside the store, rather than in the drive-thru.

“The drive-thru is for fast food. Catering needs to go inside,” they wrote.

Another said, “This is why the drive-thru gets slow. Can’t be bothered to get out of the car to place your big order inside.”

Others defended the mom of seven. “Not the comments blaming you for the McDonald’s crew not knowing basic math,” one said.

“Y’all coming at her cuz she ordered 80 nuggets. But that’s quite literally what she ordered and PAID for. So that’s what she should be receiving,” another wrote.

What’s the proper etiquette for placing a large order?

Delish listed fast-food customer pet peeves at the drive-thru window. “Placing a massive order” made the list, alongside indecisiveness when ordering and smoking or vaping.

“If you’re placing a large order, it’s probably better to order inside so you don’t hold up the line,” Delish notes.

A Redditor brought this practice up in the r/McDonaldsEmployees subreddit. In it, the user asked, “Why do some people have to get such big orders in the drive-thru?”

Appended to their query was a snapshot of an itemized receipt. It featured $190.34 worth of food, including 18 Bacon Egg and Cheese McGriddles.

Users who replied to the post recommended that larger orders be called in ahead of time. And if a customer intends on getting a ton of food while in the restaurant, they should do so inside. This way, drive-thru patrons trying to get a quick bite don’t have to wait in line for extended periods of time.

McDonald’s also writes on its website that ordering ahead can ultimately save time and prevent a long queue wait.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s and to Big Mama via email for further comment.

