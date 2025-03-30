‘I’ll just order off the app’: McDonald’s worker calls out customers who say this at the drive-thru. Then she shares how to order correctly

Over the years, McDonald’s employees have taken to social media to vent their customer pet peeves, whether it’s customers yelling, “hello” at the drive-thru speaker or asking for no salt fries during a busy shift.

This McDonald’s worker lists a litany of customer order-placing grievances in a video with 1.4 million views.

“PSA, because I’m starting to realize that y’all don’t know how to order or y’all just slow,” TikTok user Jasmyn (@jjaasssmyyn) says.

McDonald’s drive-thru worker lists customer order complaints

Then, she lists her examples. “Number one: Stop ordering hamburgers saying, ‘No cheese.’ Stop ordering cheeseburgers and saying, ‘No cheese.’ That’s dumb.”

Next is ordering a burger plain but adding a condiment. “Stop ordering any burger and saying, ‘plain’ only ketchup. It’s not plain if only ketchup,” she says. “Stop ordering Big Macs and saying, ‘No Mac sauce, lettuce, or plain.’ That defeats the purpose of getting a [expletive] Big Mac.”

But Jasmyn’s complaints don’t stop with food. “Stop coming up here and I have to spoon feed you how to order,” she says. “So, why do y’all come here and act so confused, doin’ the ‘um, um, um. We don’t sell ums.”

Her final irk has to do with greeting the speaker. “Don’t come to my speaker and start saying, ‘Hello.’ I don’t want to hear that. Let me greet you first,” she says.

Although these instances grind her gears, Jasmyn still enjoys what she does. “I love my job but customers are something else,” she expresses in the caption.

What do viewers think?

In the comments, McDonald’s employees agreed with Jasmyn. Some even revealed their own pet peeves.

“I hate a ‘sausage egg McMuffin with no egg’ like just say a sausage McMuffin,” one viewer remarked.

“And when they don’t order the combo instead they order every individual item,” another added.

However, customers disagreed and had snarky retorts.

“You can ask for a hamburger and they still put cheese,” one user stated.

“Naw, because you will say it correctly and STILL give it to us wrong man,” a second commented.

To avoid this, a third said, “I’ll just order off the app.”

Reddit weighs in

This was the subject of conversation on Reddit’s r/McDonaldsEmployees two months ago. The user, presumably a McDonald’s employee, wrote, “Customers need to understand how to order items better.” Needless to say, many redditors shared the same sentiment.

“YES! OH MY WORD! These people act like they have never ordered at McDonald’s and get mad that you don’t read minds. And they clearly know what they want since they correct you if you say the wrong one. Customers have been so coddled that they can’t even think for themselves,” one user concurred.

“Yes I feel that! I straight up start jumping with happiness when someone says, ‘I just want a six-piece happy meal with extra fries and a chocolate milk with BBQ’ or when they say, ‘I want a number 7 large with a Coke,’” a second expressed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jasmyn via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

