‘Getting divorced was the best decision I ever made’: Woman asks her husband to put away leftovers. He uses a trash bag

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing her experience dealing with “weaponized incompetence” from her husband.

Mia (@gigglesandgrumps) posted the short video exposing her partner earlier this week. In it, she showed viewers what her husband did after she reportedly asked him to put away leftover ravioli.

“I asked my husband to put the leftovers away yesterday,” she said, showing viewers the inside of her refrigerator. “It was ravioli. This is a trash bag.” Mia then showed viewers a white trash bag stored in the back of their refrigerator that apparently held the food.

“What the actual f,” she captioned her video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mia via TikTok comment. As of Tuesday morning, her video had over 1.2 million views, with many viewers calling out men for failing to meet basic expectations in relationships and at home.

“The bar is in hell,” one user wrote.

“They do this sh*t on purpose so you won’t ask them to do anything,” another said.

“Y’all have got to stop playing with this men,” a third person offered.

Others, meanwhile, encouraged Mia to end her marriage altogether.

One user put it plainly: “Divorce,” they wrote.

“He will only continue to not care about you or your family,” another added, echoing the calls for the marriage’s dissolution.

“Getting divorced was the best decision I ever made,” a third person offered.

A handful of viewers accused Mia’s husband of “weaponized incompetence,” or willfully acting like you don’t know how to perform a task so someone else will do it. Recently, many women have gone viral on TikTok for calling out male entitlement and laziness in the workplace, where some say men rely on women to successfully complete simple everyday tasks.