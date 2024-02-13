‘I’m convinced that men go about Instacart shopping the way they go about their day-to-day life’: Male Instacart driver says there’s no salsa in the entire grocery store. He gets marinara

Male Instacart shoppers have become notorious for being clueless and consistently messing up orders. It’s gotten to the point that some shoppers, especially women, wish the app allowed them to block men from doing their Instcart orders.

If you look up “male Instacart” on the Daily Dot, you’ll find at least a dozen articles of people calling out their male shoppers for, frankly, doing a bad job. Several customers have shared an array of ridiculous interactions and strange item substitutes they’ve received.

One shopper sent a customer a photo of the dip aisle to prove that the dip the person wanted wasn’t there, yet the customer pointed out that the item was in the picture they sent. Another went to her local grocery store after her male shopper claimed several items were unavailable, yet when she was there, she had no problem finding the exact items or other acceptable substitutes. In an even more ridiculous turn of events, one Instacart customer was delivered a single green bean instead of the pound she requested. An ex-Target worker said male shoppers often relied on her to help them fill orders correctly.

Some people have called out this behavior as weaponized incompetence, a manipulative behavior where someone pretends to be bad at something to avoid doing it so someone else will take on the responsibility.

Well, the saga of the male Instacart shopper strikes again. This time, they made a substitution that didn’t quite make sense.

In a viral video with more than a million views, @lgbtavenger says that she placed an Instacart order that included chips and salsa, but one part of that classic duo was missing from her order.

“When you get a male Instacart driver who claims there’s no salsa in the entire grocery store so now I have chips and marinara,” @lgbtavenger wrote in the text overlay as she lets out a fake scream.

While we see where the Instacart shopper was going with the marinara replacement, it’s not the same. It’s giving “tomato, toh-mato” in the worst way.

“I’m convinced that men go about Instacart, shopping the way they go about their day-to-day life: a whole lot of confidence and zero skills to back up that confidence,” @lgbtavenger added in the caption.

The video resonated with people, earning nearly 2,000 comments of people sharing their perspectives and experiences.

@lgbtavenger I’m convinced that men go about Instacart, shopping the way they go about their day-to-day life: a whole lot of confidence and zero skills to back up that confidence ♬ original sound – Jarvis

“Instacart needs a basic readiness test,” the top comment read.

“A male shopper once subbed an entire pot roast for a single steak,” a person said.

“Had one tell me the store had no CARROTS,” another shared.

“I argued over text with a male shopper who claimed there were no beans in all of Aldi,” a viewer wrote.

“I once had a female Instacart shopper, who saw the ingredients that I had, and sent me a message and said looks like you’re making guacamole, but none of the avocados look ready to go….” a commenter shared, showing the vastly different experience she had with a female shopper.

The Daly Dot reached out to @lgbtavenger for comment via Instagram direct message.