‘We’re not giving you your money’: Woman’s Chase card gets ‘lost’ in the mail by UPS. Then she gets charged

A Chase customer’s bad experience with the bank forced her to take to social media.

In a viral TikTok video that racked up over 1.4 million views as of Friday morning, model and content creator Adriana Mariek (@adrianamariek) shared details about what went down.

She did not mince any words.

“Chase bank is a greedy, evil corporation, who takes thousands of dollars from its customers with no care in the world, leaving them stranded,” she began in her clip. “Let’s talk about it.”

What happened?

The woman was so distraught while making the video, that she had to take a moment to calm herself down.

According to Mariek, she left the bank crying days ago after the distressing incident.

Allegedly, about two weeks ago she received a notification that her bank card was charged $150. She responded to the notification that she had not made the charge, fully aware that it would shut down her card.

“It’s fraud, they’re are gonna send me a new one in about a week,” she thought.

However, a week later, she said she never received her new card. Concerned because the card was the only way she could access her money, she contacted Chase Bank.

That’s when she was told by a bank representative that she in fact had already received her card and it had been charged multiple times.

What happened next was shocking.

Mariek claimed that the very same representative also confirmed her bank card was in fact lost by UPS.

“I’ll go ahead and cancel it now and send you a new one,” the representative allegedly said.

This information made her question why the bank never canceled the card or notified her that it was lost in the first place.

Things only got worse from there.

Did Chase Bank unfairly close a customer’s account?

Per the TikToker, instead of sending her a new card, the bank simply closed her account.

They also allegedly informed her that she should take her money out of her account immediately.

Yet, Mariek reported the bank refused to immediately give her the money. She said they erected serious barriers to make it difficult for her to access her own funds.

“You need to go open up a new bank account somewhere else,” Mariek claimed a representative for the bank said.

She was also informed that she would have to end her relationship with anyone or entity that had access to that account so no more money could be withdrawn from the account. That allegedly included card payments, different accounts, and subscriptions.

“I was like how the hell are they gonna withdraw from the account if you locked it?” Mariek said.

The rep even threatened that she would get charged fees if she refused to do what she was told.

Ultimately, Mariek claimed the bank asserted it had the right to withhold her funds until they deemed it appropriate to be returned.

Over 11,000 TikTok users flocked to the clip’s comments section.

Many expressed serious concerns over the incident.

“This sounds like a Chase employee could have done this. You were right for taking it to social media, banks take reputational risk VERY seriously,” a user wrote.

“Also, to the amateurs, record these phone calls. These companies never forget to record em so you should too. It’s evidence, will come in handy,” another said.

Some invoked Luigi Mangione’s name, alluding to the violence committed against United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione’s alleged vigilantism has been widely celebrated online by many who see his actions as warranted.

“So my friend Luigi…” user Leah wrote.

“Whos the CEO,” user Steven said as well.

“If Luigi taught us one thing,” another echoed.



Others offered up advice and shared their own bad experiences with the bank.

“Easy lawsuit! Go sue them and get more money out of their pockets,” user @konstantintolsy7 wrote.

“Yep. They took 20,000. Our life savings. Never got it back. They said we took it,” user @stacyloves said.

“@chasebank im cancelling my account real quick if this is what could happen to me,” user @bobbylabatomy wrote.



The bank responds

In a follow-up video, Mariek explained that a Chase Bank executive reached out to her regarding the issue.

Allegedly, the executive was upset about the viral videos she posted to social media. Mariek shrugged off his displeasure.

She also thanked viewers who tagged the bank in their comments.

“Everyone tagging, it did bring attention to this,” she said. “Yeah, power to the people, man.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Mariek via Instagram direct message and Chase Bank by email for comment and more information.

