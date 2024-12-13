‘We are told by our supervisors’: Trader Joe’s customer catches management lying to workers about tip policy

Tipping is usually a controversial matter.

From those who do not believe in the practice and would prefer to have it outlawed, to those who ardently advocate for upholding the practice, as it can be beneficial for employees in service industry positions.

However, those who may genuinely want to tip helpful employees in grocery stores might run into a snag in their attempt to show their appreciation.

Many popular grocery chains do not allow their employees to receive tips. Or they highly discourage them from accepting tips from customers.

What happened at Trader Joe’s?

One Trader Joe’s customer says an employee refused her dollar tip. This prompted her to call the store and ask the manager to clarify what the grocery chain’s tipping policy was.

In a TikTok with over 37,000 views, user Margaret (@margaretcstone) addresses the employee who would not accept her tip.

“This message is for Drew, the cashier at the Trader Joe’s in Peabody, Ma., and Drew only,” she says in the video. “Hi, Drew. I bought a bouquet of flowers from you today, and I gave you an extra dollar than what the flowers were worth.”

She continues that Drew gave her back the dollar, citing the store’s policy of not being able to accept tips.

“I don’t go to Trader Joe’s often, it was just very convenient in that moment,” she says. “But I found that to be quite ridiculous. If I want to give you a tip, why shouldn’t I?”

No tipping

She says that when she reached out to the store, she found the policy to be “annoying,” which was that tipping was “extremely discouraged.”

“I had them explain to me the company policy and whatever and I said you should probably—if that’s the situation, and it’s just discouraged—you should probably tell your staff that so that they can take tips,” she says.

She speculates Trader Joe’s is “probably telling you guys something different than what is actually true and not allowing you to take tips from people.”

Margaret says, “So I will be coming back next week. I don’t know what days you work. I’m assuming you work on Sundays and so I’m hoping I can just come back next Sunday and I really want to give you a Christmas present, and a tip on top of that.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Margaret via TikTok comment, as well as to Trader Joe’s via contact form.

Why don’t grocery stores allow employees to accept tips?

Most grocery stores pay their employees a standard wage, rather than a tipped wage, which takes into account any tips received by generous customers, even if the employee is doing a stellar job.

Some grocery stores will even go as far as terminating an employee for accepting tips, as it is against policy.

Viewers weigh in

Some viewers suggested that the Trader Joe’s employee might have turned down the tip because they felt it would put their job in jeopardy.

“I worked for a company that forbid employees to take tips, it made for super awkward interactions with customers and most ppl would be offended,” a commenter wrote. “I ended up just taking them if it was offered.”

“It’s nice but if it’s ‘extremely discouraged’ then the employee may feel their job is in jeopardy if they take a tip,” another said. “Just put in a good word with the manager so they possibly get a raise.”

“A lot of companies discourage tipping,” one commented. “You have an extremely generous offer and kind heart, but I would let it go.”

Others found it odd, even concerning, that the poster named the employee. Since Margaret provided the location where they worked, there were concerns about privacy and safety.

“So you’re going to put Drew in an awkward position because you don’t agree with the policy?” one commenter wrote.

“Coworker here! It’s a shame you took it upon yourself to share personal information of a stranger and where they work in hopes of… views?” another said. “Safety and consent outweigh any monetary tip you want to give.”

“Hi. I work at this Trader Joe’s,” a commenter wrote. “You calling out my co worker by name and saying what day they work and the location is very unsafe and uncool. We are told by our supervisors we cannot accept them.”

