‘This right here is a prime example of why I don’t like men Instacart shoppers’: Male Instacart shopper tells customer item is out of stock—but sends her photo with item in it

A woman on TikTok is going viral for her interaction with a seemingly oblivious male Instacart shopper.

“This right here is a prime example of why I don’t like men Instacart shoppers,” Jas (@___justcallmejas) said at the beginning of the video.

In the TikTok, viewers see a screenshot of the conversation between Jas and the Instacart shopper. The screenshot showed that the shopper sent Jas two pictures of the dip section of the grocery store. He told her the buffalo-style chicken breast dip she wanted was out of stock and asked if she wanted any of the other options shown.

The problem is that the chicken dip was readily available based on the pictures the shopper sent.

Jas simply told the shopper the dip was in the first picture and sent back a screenshot with a circle around the item in question.

“Like, are you serious, dude? The dip is in the picture, and you saying the dip ain’t in stock. Like, this is why I rather have women Instacart shoppers ’cause what was you looking at?” Jas said.

She added in the caption: “Some men Instacart shoppers are good but the others lawd!”

Jas posted the video on Feb. 28. By March 1, the video received more than 130,000 views and 900 comments. In the comments section, many viewers shared similar experiences with male Instacart shoppers.

“I still haven’t recovered from asking for Vanilla and got vanilla wafers,” one commenter shared.

“As soon as I see a male as my Instacart shopper I deep sigh because I know I have to sit by my phone through the whole ordeal,” a second wrote.

“The way I instantly know I will be disappointed with at LEAST one item when I get a male Instacart shopper smh,” another echoed.

In a follow-up video, Jas told viewers that her shopper replied, “Got it,” and ultimately picked the right dip.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jas via TikTok comment but did not immediately receive a response.