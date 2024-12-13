‘We’re on the side of the road’: Expert issues warning after Honda dealership cancels customer’s Uber mid-ride. Now what?

An Uber driver, Nathaniel Daniel Norris—known as Nard (@nardsback)—posted a public service announcement on TikTok calling out Fernandez Honda, a dealership in San Antonio. In the video, uploaded this week, Nard claimed the dealership requested an Uber for the customer but canceled mid-ride, leaving the driver and customer stranded. Since its upload, the video has garnered 50,000 views.

Featured Video

An Uber ride cut short

With a screenshot of Honda dealership search results displayed behind him, Nard begins his video in a fit of frustration.

“Hey, this is a PSA to all my Uber drivers and Lyft drivers out there. Do not, do not, pick up anybody from this Honda dealership,” Nard said.

Advertisement

To avoid any confusion, Nard stated that all the Honda dealerships on the screen were “cool”—except Fernandez Honda. For that dealership, he had some choice words.

He shouted, “Those guys literally canceled a ride in the middle of the trip with one of their customers—with their customers! They didn’t care!”

As the video progressed, Nard grew increasingly apoplectic, detailing the tedious process of being transferred repeatedly while seeking answers about why the dealership canceled the Uber mid-ride and how they intended to compensate him for completing the trip.

After reaching someone who could help, Nard was told no Uber would be sent and asked if he would take the customer home. When Nard explained he couldn’t, in good conscience, leave the customer on the highway and would take him home despite the cancellation, the call was abruptly ended.

Advertisement

Shocked by the dealership’s complete disregard for its own customers, Nard concluded his PSA with one suggestion for the dealership:

“Get your [expletive] together!”

Did the dealership really cancel the Uber mid-ride?

A day after posting his initial video, Nard followed up with dashcam footage. It captured the incident, beginning at the exact moment the Uber ride was canceled mid-trip.

Advertisement

The clip starts right as Nard pulled over and first asked the rider if he had canceled the Uber ride.Tto which the customer confirmed that the dealership had requested the ride on his behalf. Nard then suggested the rider call the dealership to find out why the ride was canceled. Shortly after, Nard spoke with someone at the dealership, who confirmed that the cancellation came from their boss and that they couldn’t request another ride.

Then, Nard inquired about compensation for the remainder of the ride via CashApp but was put on hold. After a brief conversation with the customer, Nard learned from the dealership that no compensation could be provided. No one there had any cash, leading to more transfers and confusion. Finally, the passenger offered to pay Nard $5 to complete the ride. The video ended while Nard remained on hold.

Nard’s experience with the dealership struck a chord with others. Many of them shared their own negative encounters in the comments section.

Advertisement

“[I got] an OIL CHANGE done there that took them over 5 hours—even with an appointment literally never went back,” one commenter shared.

Commenters also weighed in on Nard’s decision to ultimately take the stranded customer home.

One commenter suggested, “[I would’ve] driven them back to the dealership so the passenger knows what kind of dealership they’re doing business with.”

“would have dropped the [customer] back off at the dealership and then called the cops for theft,” someone else wrote.

Advertisement

Another chimed in, agreeing, “I would have taken them back to the dealership.”

Nard did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment. We also reached out to the Fernandez Honda dealership.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.