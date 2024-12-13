‘They’ve done this to me SEVERAL times’: Abercrombie shopper demands answers after opening her order

An Abercrombie customer on TikTok is calling out both the retailer and a “sick” scammer after a disappointing experience with an online order.

In a video that has garnered more than 423,500 views, TikTok user Desiree Mehmandoost (@desmeh) shared how her long-anticipated purchase went terribly wrong.

“I have literally been haunted by this top nonstop,” she begins, stitching a black, off-the-shoulder blouse on the screen. “I finally got it,” she says.

Mehmandoost explained that she placed an order for the top and chose to have it shipped to the store to avoid paying for shipping.

“I drove all the way to the mall today to pick it up,” she says. However, things quickly took a turn once she got home.

After opening the package, she discovered a completely different top inside.

“This, they sent me this,” she says, holding up a knitted, short-sleeved sweater.

Mehmandoost theorized the tag on the wrong item was swapped to match the one she had ordered.

“If you’re that sick bee that changed tags and returned this to Abercrombie, count your days because you’re also disgusting,” Desiree says. “And there’s makeup in this.”

Despite her frustration, Desiree spoke positively of Abercrombie’s customer service for resolving the issue.

“I spoke to the sweetest customer service rep that placed me a replacement order and told me to throw this away,” she says, adding that she plans to donate the incorrect item after washing it.

However, she also called out the brand for a lack of quality control.

“I do recognize it’s also Abercrombie’s problem for not having quality control, but, like, come on,” she says, clearly frustrated.

According to a blog post by ReturnLogic, the practice is considered return fraud, commonly referred to as tag-switching. This fraudulent act allows customers to benefit by keeping the more expensive items but replacing their tags with those of cheaper ones. In doing so, they profit while holding onto the item they actually want.

A user on Reddit who claims to work at Old Navy recently posted in r/oldnavy, saying the issue is widespread at their store. “Today alone I’ve had three different instances where I’ve noticed tag switching,” they wrote.

The post sparked discussion, with commenters saying the problem is widespread across other retail stores. Some noted that tag-switching often happens on-site, where customers switch an expensive item’s tag with a cheaper one to pay less during checkout.

It’s also important to note that tag-switching is not just a harmless scam—it’s a serious crime in the U.S.

According to a blog post from a law firm, the practice falls under shoplifting or theft by deception. Consequences for perpetrators can range from fines to jail time, depending on the value of the stolen goods, making it a serious offense.

Viewers share their thoughts

In the comments, users shared similar experiences with tag-switching at retail stores. Others discouraged shopping at Abercrombie altogether, mentioning they had purchased the same top and were disappointed.

“I ordered dress from Abercrombie they sent me a sweater from Hollister,” shared one user.

“Girl you can have mine,” wrote another. “it doesn’t even sit on your shoulders and it keeps popping back up.”

“They’ve done this to me SEVERAL times,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Desiree Mehmandoost (@desmeh) via TikTok comments and messages. We’ve also contacted Abercrombie via email.

