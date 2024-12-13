‘Not sure why they did this’: Expert shares why he doesn’t recommend this Norwegian Cruise Lines ship

A content creator who reviews popular vacations advised his viewers to absolutely avoid Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Epic ship.

Scott Ferraioli (@dvcscott) gave his scathing review of the cruise ship’s room in a viral video that has racked up over 437,000 views and 11,000 likes.

The content creator has also reviewed other vacation sites, including the Grand Villa at Disney’s Riviera, Animal Kingdom Jambo House, Disney’s Polynesian Villas, and many others.

Is Norwegian’s Epic ship an epic fail?

Ferraioli had almost nothing good to say about the cruise’s accommodations.

“Today we are in Norwegian’s Epic, and I will show you why I will not recommend this to my clients,” the man began in the clip.

In the clip, he demonstrated why he believes the ship’s rooms do not have adequate room or privacy for families.

“First thing, you walk into the room, and you see the bed in front of you,” he started in the clip. “Turn left; the shower is right here.”

He also showed how close the bathroom and sink were to the bed.

“I can sit right on the edge of my bed and brush my teeth,” he continued.

The reviewer also said the room would be “a little rough” for anyone with kids.

He conceded that the room had a nice balcony. However, ultimately, he concluded that he would not recommend the cruise to his clients.

Bad reviews are common for the cruise line

On cruisecritic.com, many shared negative reviews about Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL).

Some complained that their boat had far too many “inoperable” amenities.

“It seemed that something was always out of service, whether it be a pool deck slide, and pools (temporary) or the kids aqua park water features (permanent),” user Brandon M wrote.

Many others complained that their cruises encountered issues at ports or failed to meet their standards.

“This should be called Norwegian Epic Line. It will be your best cruise if you like waiting in line,” user Martin Ro said.

However, overall, NCL received a 3.6 average cruiser rating from the site’s users.

Others did report good experiences.

User DanielLL called the cruise “The perfect short cruise getaway with tranquility [sic].”

In the comments section, viewers agreed that the rooms appeared to be quite a bit cramped and lacked privacy

“So when you open the door from the hallway, everyone can see who is showering and who is on the toilet,” user Me wrote.

Some users blamed the size of the balcony for the smaller space.

“Why make the balcony so large and not have a normal bathroom what,” user dr.phil_mcavity commented.

“The balcony is too big that’s where you’re loosing all your space from inside,” Atty. Shadia Marie said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Scott Ferraioli and Norwegian Cruise Line via email.

