‘Was it a male shopper? I feel like…it was a male shopper’: Kroger customer gets just 1 green bean after ordering 1 pound

‘She paid $2.19 for ONE BEAN.’

Posted on Jun 11, 2023

People who rely on grocery shopping are sometimes puzzled by the choices their shoppers make, but we may have reached a whole new level.

Hailey, known as @haileydelynn on TikTok, recently posted a video (getting more than 7 million views since posting on Friday) after her family ordered a pound of green beans as part of their online grocery order from Kroger. They were delivered a single green bean.

“Yes, I picked up earlier,” Hailey’s mom says on the phone to customer service. “But I had a question about how to order green beans online. The fresh green beans. It says $2.19 a pound and then I put quantity of one. Does that mean I’d get one pound of green beans? Well I only got one green bean.”

@haileydelynn theres no way😂 #onlinepickup #kroger ♬ original sound – hailey delynn (:

As her mom explains the mixup, Hailey turns the camera to a produce bag with a single green bean inside. “There’s no way,” she writes in the caption.

One commenter guessed the problem. “Was it a male shopper? I feel like … it was a male shopper,” she wrote.

A second commenter agreed. “I know it was a man that did that too.”

“She paid $2.19 for ONE BEAN,” another commenter joked.

“When she said ‘okay I only got one green bean’ I lost it,” another user wrote.

Another user said her mom had the same experience but with a different produce item. “My mom ordered 2 bananas, wanting 2 bunches. She got 2 bananas,” TikTok user Nnaboturumwaiko wrote. “Next time she ordered 10, wanting 10 bananas. She got 10 bunches.”

One user said the issue needs to be addressed. “The curbside teams definitely need a little more training,” the user wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hailey for comment.

*First Published: Jun 11, 2023, 9:11 pm CDT

Nina Hernandez is a writer, journalist, music critic, and culture commentator based in Austin, Texas.

