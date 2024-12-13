‘I thought this was common sense’: Man warns against pumping gas if you see this

A man is warning people against pumping gas while a tank truck is in the vicinity. And he says he learned of this information through a tank truck driver.

Featured Video

Popular TikToker Ingram Smith (@t_grams) kicks off his video by posing the question, “Did y’all know this about gas stations?”

Then, Smith, who has 189,000 followers, recalls the story of how he learned this information. “I’ve been pumping gas for a long time, but we found this out from one of the people who pull up in a fuel tank to refill their gas at the gas station,” he says.

“‘Don’t get gas right now because I’m pumping this stuff. I just put it in there, and all that stuff will be flowing down at the bottom. It will be going through all the gas right now,’” Smith recalls the driver telling him.

Advertisement

Smith says the tank truck driver told him that that could create issues down the road.

“So, that stuff that you’re putting in your car is gonna end up going to your engine, and it’s gonna cause engine problems,” Smith says. “If you’re at a gas station, … and you see that fuel truck, make sure you don’t pump your gas.”

“Wait. go to the next one, all right?” he continues recommending.

The Daily Dot reached out to Smith via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

Advertisement

Should you avoid getting gas when a tank truck is present?

Despite there being a low chance, fueling up when a tank trunk is there has the potential to cause damage. KHTV explains, “When sediment from the bottom of the truck’s tank gets stirred up by the motion, some of that sediment can get into your gas tank and potentially damage your car.”

What are viewers saying?

Smith’s video has over 48,000 views. Some viewers said they’ve always known about this tip, calling it common sense and knowledge.

Advertisement

“I thought this was common sense,” one viewer said.

“I knew that. If that tanker is there, find another gas station,” a second stated.

However, some had conflicting answers about whether pumping gas when tank trucks are there causes damage to vehicles.

“Yes all pumps do have filters, however they are not efficient. He is right do not pump during replenishment because of the extra debris being kicked up. Filters don’t catch it all,” one said.

Advertisement

“Not true…every pump has a filter before it goes through the hose,” another claimed.

Do gas pumps have filters?

Gas pumps do have filters. These filters remove particles before they enter your car’s gas tank. It is recommended that gas stations replace these filters when 300,000 gallons of gas are dispensed or every six months (whichever comes first).

Even though gas pumps have such filters, they’re not 100% effective. “Debris from the sediment can still enter the intake pipe that feeds the gas station’s pumps. Some states require gas stations to use higher-quality filters that can catch finer particles,” per KHTV.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.