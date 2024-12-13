‘It’s one of my holy grails’: Expert shares little-known use for Dawn Powerwash

CleanTok personality The Amateur Cleaner (@theamateurcleaner) has a soft spot for a particular product she says works great on stainless steel appliances. While fixtures sporting the material can instantly make a kitchen look spiffier, they are prone to fingerprints and smudging.

However, she says a widely available multi-purpose cleaner is the key to keeping stainless steel looking fresh. And she isn’t the only one. The house cleaning e-personality posted about its usefulness in a viral clip that’s accrued over 128,000 views.

“Dawn Powerwash is one of the best stainless steel cleaners. It always comes out so shiny,” the text overlay reads.

Demonstrating the veracity of her claim, the Amateur Cleaner applies the soap to a stainless steel appliance. Next, she takes a sponge to the metal surface, where it begins to lather. After wiping it down she presents the shiny, newly cleaned stainless steel to the camera in all its gleaming glory.

TikTokers gushed about its efficacy as well

Several folks who responded to the Amateur Cleaner’s post also had positive things to say about it. One wrote, “It literally cleans everything from laundry to bathrooms.”

There was one person in the comments section, however, who had a problem with the TikToker’s cleaning protocol. “It’s soap, meant to be rinsed off. It’s just going to attract dust and cause buildup,” they penned.

However, the Amateur Cleaner says she did just that, specifying that she did rinse. Instead of drying it off with a paper towel, as the other user expressed, she said she used a microfiber cloth.

But there was another person who shared their own favorite stainless steel cleaning product: “Pledge furniture polish works the best for stainless steel.”

Someone else also said the hype surrounding this particular offering from the soap company isn’t warranted.: “Dawn power wash yall is just water mixed with dawn.”

What’s in Dawn Powerwash?

While someone claimed that Powerwash was “toxic,” the Environmental Working Group thinks otherwise. According to the website, Dawn Powerwash’s list of ingredients received a “Good” rating. Furthermore, there do seem to be discrepancies in the ingredient lists between Dawn Powerwash and Dawn Dish Soap. The former offering contains Ethanolamine and Allyl Heptanoate, whereas the latter does not, for example.

You’ve probably seen the cute commercial published by the detergent company showing oil-spilled ducklings covered in dark gunk. This imagery was utilized as a means of promoting both the cleaning efficacy and safety in using Dawn as a cleaner. But is it actually safe for animals?

Many have argued that yes, Dawn isn’t harmful at all when used as a cleaner for your pets. Or any wild animals who happened to get caught in the aftermath of an underwater pipeline rupture. Like the folks on this Rover forum who’ve extolled the benefits of using Dawn dish detergent for “dogs and cats.”

However, others urge not to use dish detergent as the first choice for cleaning an animal’s coat. That’s because the chemicals in Dawn, while not severely harmful, can strip away the natural pH balance of their skin and fur. Pet Wellness Direct explained this in a blog post dedicated to utilizing the dish detergent for cleaning. “Using Dawn regularly can disrupt the natural pH balance of your dog’s skin,” the outlet writes. This ultimately can lead to “irritation, dryness, and potentially more serious skin conditions.”

More Powerwash praise

There have been other TikTokers who’ve lauded the benefits of utilizing Dawn Powerwash for cleaning their stainless steel appliances. Popular housecleaning TikToker The Cleaning Lady uploaded a video demonstrating the product’s efficacy in action. YouTuber Mr. Jeff the Custodian also detailed how Dawn Dish Soap is also a viable option for cleaning stainless steel surfaces as well.

But what is the best method for cleaning stainless steel surfaces? Ironically, Good Housekeeping writes that opting for cleaning products specifically designed for some stainless steel items is a bad idea. “Never, ever use cleaners or scrubbers designed solely for stainless steel sinks or cookware on appliances,” they wrote. “They can be too abrasive and scratch the finish.”

Furthermore, the website says that any type of starches or products that are too harsh can ruin your stainless steel: “Avoid abrasive scouring powders, scrubbers, bleach and ammonia to keep from damaging the appliance’s finish.” Good Housekeeping also recommends buffing surfaces with a microfiber cloth. Additionally, when it comes to spot cleaning, the first recommendation the outlet provides is dish soap.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dawn via email and the Amateur Cleaner via Instagram direct message.

