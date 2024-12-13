A woman buys a pound of lean ground beef from Walmart and can’t believe her eyes when she opens the package.

In a TikTok with almost 155,000 views, content creator Lindsay Garren (@lindsaygarren) gets quite the surprise when she opens up her tube of lean ground beef from Walmart.

Garren first notices that her one of the two packs of lean ground beef she purchased was softer to the touch. “It doesn’t feel frozen,” she says.

Shopper buys Walmart’s lean ground beef

To investigate further, Garren opens up the package. There are huge globs of fat in the roll and it falls apart in her hands.

“This is lean beef. This is supposed to be 93/7,” she mentions. “In my 38 years of life I have never had a pound of ground beef like this.”

Garren confirms that the beef is not expired before she asks viewers to help her out. “Is this normal? Somebody let me know,” she asks as the video ends.

Users weigh in

In the comments, users shared their opinions on Walmart’s meat products.

“I don’t buy any meats from Walmart. This just proved my theory,” one viewer declared.

“I quit buying Walmart meat when I found a piece of cardboard in mine,” a second person shared.

“It’s a chunk of fat/gristle that made it through the grinder. It’s not going to hurt you. That’s usually ground up in the meat,” a third viewer countered.

“I got nasty meat one time and never bought from the store again! Thankfully we have a local farm to fork store and I get fresh from the farm meats from now on!” another user shared. Garren replied, “Might have to seek out this option.”

Does Walmart carry high quality beef?

Walmart is not known for having the highest quality meat products. Mashed reported the corporation has had several recalls on their beef in 2016, 2018, and 2022 for safety reasons. In 2015, the company ranked 67 out of 68 by Consumer Reports for quality and freshness.

Other customers take Walmart to task

This isn’t the first time a Walmart customer has taken to TikTok to question the quality of their beef. The Daily Dot has previously reported on a customer who slammed the superstore for her ground beef which she called “gel-like and pasty.”

She accused Walmart of falsely advertising the beef, saying that instead of its promised 80/20, the beef seemed to be “50/50.”

For commenters under Garren’s video, there seems to be a strong consensus to avoid Walmart meats. As yet another user put it, “Never buy meat from Wally World.”

A Reddit user asked about gristle in ground beef in a post to r/Cooking about 10 years ago. In the thread, a user emphasized the difference between ground beef and ground chuck. Ground beef can include scraps from all over the cow, which can unfortunately sometimes include gristle. The user recommends ground chuck, which they note is sourced from chuck roast.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Lindsay Garren via Instagram and TikTok private message for more information.

