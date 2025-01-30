‘This is a bad decision’: Man calls out Kevin’s Natural Foods for ‘falsely advertising’ stir fry. Then he takes a closer look at the sauce

In a recent TikTok, customer Brandon Marlo says Kevin’s Natural Foods misled him.

Featured Video

Marlo’s video has more than 60,000 views. In in, Marlo is holding a box of the natural brand’s beef and broccoli.

“The package here says 32 ounces fully cooked,” Marlo says. “Any normal rational person is going to assume that means a product that you are consuming, that you’re eating, that you have to chew.”

But after weighing each ingredient, Marlo realized the sauce accounted for eight of the 32 ounces.

Advertisement

“What you’ve done is preyed on people who are trying to be healthy for the bottom line,” he says. “So anyone who’s looking for a healthy alternative for dinner, do not do this, Kevin’s, because you’re not actually getting what you pay for.”

The product costs $17.00, according to the company’s website.

Does the FDA require food companies to share weight breakdowns?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires frozen food companies to display the total weight of their products, according to its food labeling guide.

Advertisement

However, the FDA only requires specific breakdowns of weight under certain circumstances. This includes if the label makes specific claims about an ingredient or its proportion, or if is a fortified or enriched product.

What are other Kevin’s Natural Foods customers saying?

“It’s also disgusting,” one viewer commented on Marlo’s video. “Hope that helps.”

“Exactly. It’s marketed as a family meal and feeds 1 1/2 person!” another viewer wrote.

Advertisement

“I opened the chicken curry and there was literally enough for a child and it said family size … what a waste,” another viewer commented.

“I love their food, there is just never enough… and it’s expensive,” another wrote.

“Just give people the appropriate information to make an educated decision when purchasing,” Marlo responded to a comment.

Marlo did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment, but he is not the only one to raise concerns about the weight of Kevin’s Natural Foods products.

Advertisement

Seven months ago, one user on the r/caloriecount subreddit questioned the product’s label.

“The math isn’t right on the Kevin’s natural foods meals I’ve tried,” the Reddit user wrote.

The user claims that both meals he tried measured out to be one serving less than what the packaging claimed.

“Same, feels like they have to be straight up lying,” one user commented.

Advertisement

Kevin’s Natural Foods did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.