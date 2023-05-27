‘You did their work for free!’: Job hunter says position she applied for was ‘put on hold’ after she already did 4 rounds of interviews

It’s hard out there for job seekers. Although the economy appears to be recovering from COVID-19 and unemployment is relatively low, those in search of a job are facing incredible difficulty finding work.

Users on TikTok have gone viral after sharing stories of applying to numerous jobs, only to get rejected or not hear back at all. These workers say they’ve applied to 76, 100, 300, or even 557 jobs—then been rejected or received unsatisfactory offers.

Those who do hear back from hiring managers can face a confusing and seemingly never-ending process of interviews before they secure the role. Some applicants have revealed that they were asked to undergo multiple interviews for a job that didn’t appear to require them—in one case, a user claimed they did three interviews for a cashier job that paid $14/hour.

Now, another user has sparked a discussion after sharing her story of being put through the wringer of the contemporary job application process.

In a video with over 42,000 views as of Saturday, TikTok user Lianne (@physicsandbeer) claims that she went through four rounds of interviews, including two technical rounds, only to be told that the company “decided to put the position on hold.”

Lianne says the company informed her that they would reach out “when they decide to resume interviewing again.”

“I can’t win, guys!” Lianne exclaims. In the caption, she added, “It’s rough out here.”

In the comments section, users shared their own stories of long-winded interview processes.

“My worst was 6 rounds. Told I was getting an offer within the week and last interview is just formalities,” recalled a user. “Never heard from them again…”

“This happened to me multiple times during my search,” another shared. “They never had any intention to hire anyone.”

“Just finished round ELEVEN with 10 different folks all 1:1 and a trip across country to Mt. View, CA from Boston to meet the CEO and so far crickets,” a third alleged.

“I was asked after 3 interview rounds if I speak Spanish. Not in the job description and never brought up in the interviews,” remembered an additional TikToker. “It’s crazy town out there.”

Many said that interviews with this many rounds, including rounds that involved substantial work from the applicant, should fall out of fashion.

“We need to push back no more than 2 interviews,” stated a commenter. “If the people doing the interviews aren’t the decision makers then why are they doing the work?”

“I feel companies do this in order to get free answers/solutions to current problems,” offered a second.

“How. How can we make employers accountable because this is insane,” another user questioned.

