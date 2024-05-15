‘How you just gonna sneak in the fact that it FLOATS ON WATER’: American shows futuristic electric truck sold in China. Can you get one here?

In a viral TikTok with over 15 million views, content creator Forrest Jones (@forrestsautoreviews) walks viewers through the mind-blowing features of the Yangwang U8, a high-end SUV launched by the Fortune 500 high-tech company BYD in September 2023.

Jones breaks down the Yangwang U8’s countless luxury features, including lidar sensors, an electric motor on each wheel for a combined 1,180 horsepower, and a tank turn feature.

He says the vehicle can be charged wirelessly or with a charging port that, when opened, triggers a row of lights on the side of the car, indicating its battery life. He says the car also takes gas to power its turbo four-cylinder generator, which in turn creates electricity for the motors in each tire.

“On a full charge and a full tank of gas, this [car] can do over 600 miles,” Jones declares.

Other features include a large, panoramic roof that opens with a simple voice command, heated, ventilated, and massing front and back seats, a passenger monitor screen, a cooler, and a built-in camera for the ultimate car selfie.

Also of note is the drive display screen with touch controls, three more screens in the rear seating area, and three wireless 50-watt charging pads. The trunk includes a beautiful leather, wood, and suede interior.

But Jones saves some of the Yangwang U8’s coolest details for last: “It also has hydraulic suspension and can float on water,” he mentions coolly as the video ends.

Viewers were blown away by the Yangwang U8

In the comments section, viewers shared their sentiments (and jokes) about the luxury SUV.

“If we sold these in the U.S. Tesla would go bankrupt. I’d take this over a cyber truck any day,” one commenter wrote.

“How you just gonna sneak in the fact that it FLOATS ON WATER?” another viewer expressed.

@forrestsautoreviews If this were sold in America it would cost about $150,000 US Dollars. Would you buy one? 🤔🤷🏽‍♂️ byd yangwangu8 luxurycars foryoupage foryou ♬ Jazz Bossa Nova – TOKYO Lonesome Blue

In a follow-up video posted in response to that comment, Jones shared even more impressive features of the Yangwang U8: a soft-close door option (perfect for those with sleeping babies on board), display screen software that Jones claims is “faster than [his] phone,” two sun visors on each side for optimal sun blockage, and an optional built-in drone hanger, housing a drone that will record the vehicle and return to base.

“I am thoroughly convinced that the Yangwang is a military-grade vehicle. I mean why is there a drone on the roof,” one viewer commented on that video.

Will the Yangwang U8 ever be available in the United States?

Under Jones’ videos, some viewers lamented the fact that the Yangwang U8 is not currently available in the United States.

“We get nothing in the U.S. market, it’s insane,” a viewer wrote.

“Too bad America is allergic to innovation and competition,” another quipped.

Americans wondering whether the Yangwang will ever make its U.S. debut shouldn’t hold their breath. According to Business Insider, BYD Americas CEO Stella Li told Yahoo Finance the company has no plans to come to the United States anytime soon. “It’s an interesting market, but it’s very complicated when you’re talking [electric vehicles],” she said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jones via email and Instagram comment for more information.

