‘I don’t really know what else to do’: Job hunter says she went through 5 rounds of interviews just to be turned down

According to the U.S. Labor Department, 253,000 jobs were added to the economy in April. But for some, the search for employment is still fraught with difficulties.
In a now-viral TikTok with over 120,000 views, user @directionally_yours expressed frustration over her job hunt that has so far been unsuccessful.
“I have applied to 503 jobs since I got laid off at the end of November,” she said.
@directionally_yours 1. My mustache is flawless. 2. No, the answer is not move to Texas (I see you TD) 3. I like that when you go to put in captions it suggests that you talk clearly to improve accuracy, like my weird accent can just be fixed. 🤷🏼♀️
While cuddling her childhood teddy bear for emotional support, the TikToker detailed all that she has done to try to secure a job—but to no avail. In one instance, she said she went through five interview rounds with a company, but was ultimately rejected. On another occasion, she went through four interview rounds and still had no luck. The content creator also said that she has talked with a number of recruiters, many of whom never called her back after their initial conversations.
“I think I’m done,” she said. “I don’t really know what else to do.”
@directionally_yours told viewers that she took a part-time job in the meantime, but that it will not cover all of her expenses.
“They don’t have a lot of hours to give me,” she said. “So between that and my other job, I won’t even be coming close to affording our bills.”
What makes her job search all the more challenging, is that @directionally_yours believed that she took all the right steps to secure a job: She obtained both her bachelor’s and master’s degree, but still said that wasn’t enough.
“Anything that I get is offering pennies on the dollar,” she lamented. “I’m truly at a loss.”
But @directionally_yours wasn’t alone. In fact, many commenters said that they could relate to her struggles.
“I was offered ten dollars and fifty cents an hour with a masters,” one user commented.
“5 rounds of interviews to just be turned down should be illegal,” another wrote.
Others, meanwhile, offered words of support and advice.
“Go to a temp agency!” one viewer recommended. “I’m making 27/30$ a hour. … I’m telling you applying directly to jobs never works.”
