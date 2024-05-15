‘Be yo own ppl’: Chipotle customer slams workers who write a ‘C’ with a circle around it on burrito

A Chipotle customer expressed her disdain for a dreaded marking workers put on her food in a viral TikTok video. If you’re a devotee of the chain then you may feel the same way. But what does the symbol mean?

Jadie (@jadiiee_0) shared her chagrin in a trending clip that’s received over 1.1 million views. “When the chipotle worker writes C wit ha circle around it on my burrito,” she writes in a text overlay of the video, which she records as she lays down and lip-syncs a sound of Gia “Rollie” Mayham from Baddies South, a Bad Girls Club spinoff.

“Yeah. What you out here being messy for?” Jadie lip-syncs.

Jadie’s video indicates that she isn’t all that stoked about getting her burrito marked down. However, she can be seen laughing before the clip ultimately closes out.

The TikToker adds in a caption for the video, “Be yo own ppl.”

What does the symbol mean?

If you’re wondering what the “C” means on a Chipotle burrito, it denotes the type of protein inside of the item. A Redditor who responded to another user’s query about the abbreviations explained their meanings in this post, and they are as follows: C stands for chicken. S equals steak, Ca is carnitas, B’s barbacoa, V’s vegetarian. When a worker places “Q” on a burrito or bowl, that means the customer added queso to their order, and G denotes “guac” which also adds an extra charge.

So why would Jadie be upset that a worker wrote a “C” on their burrito? It’s not like they hoped they would have guacamole or queso added to their meal without having to pay for it, or else they would’ve mentioned the other letter additions.

The issue arises with a circle around the letter. When the protein acronym is circled, that means he customer requested double the serving of meat. This is how the Chipotle workers ring up orders at the end of the line as well, meaning the customer will be charged for it.

So instead of the $9.50 standard price for the burrito (as per Chipotle’s website at a location in Northern, NJ), Jadie would have to shell out an additional $3.75 for the double meat, bringing the cost of the singular menu item to $13.25.

The downfall of Chipotle

The “downfall” of Chipotle has been the subject of numerous discussions on social media. Customers who were once devoted proponents of the Mexican-style chain have decried its pricing hikes as of late, arguing that the store’s portions dipped significantly—despite the company’s denial of these accusations.

It seems that the brand is constantly making moves that leave customers so miffed that they end up swearing off eating from the chain for good. For example, one man recorded the consumption of his final Chipotle burrito upon learning the company is now charging for its Honey Vinaigrette sauce.

Despite the numerous Chipotle slander posts that have popped up online, the negative feedback hasn’t seemed to adversely affect the business’ bottom line. The company’s 2024 first quarter results indicated that its “total revenue increased 14.1% to $2.7 billion” and that “restaurant sales increased 7%” and “operating margin[s]” grew from 15.5% to 16.3%.

Restaurant Business Online reported in February that Chipotle’s CEO, David Niccol, says the favorable numbers Chipotle keeps showing quarter after quarter indicates that the brand’s guests, as a whole, believe the company is providing value. “Fundamentally those better-than-expected results are an indication that Chipotle remains a great value, said CEO Brian Niccol in a call with analysts on Tuesday,” the outlet penned.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chipotle via email and Jadie via TikTok direct message request.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.