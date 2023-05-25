‘I genuinely don’t understand the hiring & job market’: Candidate gets rejection email 4 minutes after applying

There’s getting rejected for a job, then there’s getting rejected for a job four minutes after you’ve applied for it, which was the predicament one worker recently found herself in.

TikToker @amitys.declassified shared her story in a short video encapsulating her frustration. It got more than 285,600 views in just a single day on the platform.

Most of the story comes from the on-screen caption, accompanied by the “I want to buy a gun” sound making the rounds on TikTok.

“When you apply to a job that you’re qualified for & within 4 minutes you get an automatic decline email that they are not moving forward with your application … did you even read my resume?” the TikToker wrote. “It’s after hours; how was I declined?”

The accompanying caption reads, “I genuinely dont understand the hiring & job market right now. I hope all employers have a happy DOWNFALL AND PROFIT LOSS.”

In the comments section, viewers shared their own job search woes.

One person directly related to the TikToker, saying, “This has happened to me twice,” and wondering of the prospective employer, “How did you reject me while you were sleeping???”

A second commenter shared, “I got an email for an interview. Then 5 minutes later got an email that I wasn’t qualified.”

Another, adding to the sentiment that the job market is tough for everyone lately, said, “I couldn’t even get an interview within my own company despite my 12 years of employment with them and glowing yearly reviews.”

Other commenters debated the role AI-enhanced resume-scanning technology may have played in the TikToker’s swift rejection.

“The first stage is all robots now,” one person said. “You need to have specific words/ phrases relating to the ad or the AI will reject you.”

But the creator protested, “I mirrored my resume to match the job description!”

“This can happen if the robots can’t read the resume,” another viewer chimed in. “There are some free services that you can use to check if it’s readable.”

However, someone else disagreed, saying, “That is not true. The only way you could be autorejected is if you answered a question that meant you weren’t qualified. THERE IS NO AI.”

Another commenter provided hope that there are humans on the other side of the application process, writing, “I can personally attest that I hire based on resume vibe.”

The Daily Dot contacted @amitys.declassified via TikTok comment for further information.