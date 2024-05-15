‘They couldn’t just knock on the door?’: Homeowner says HOA towed her car out of her own driveway

A Florida nursing student said she awoke one morning to a shocking discovery: Without warning, her neighborhood homeowners’ association (HOA) had towed her car out of her driveway.

In a viral video, TikToker Dystanee Brooks (@dystaneeb) said she had stepped out to walk her dog when she realized her car wasn’t parked in its usual spot. She said she called 911 in tears and gave them her address, only to learn that her car hadn’t been stolen.

“They’re like, ‘Oh no, ma’am, the HOA,'” Brooks said in the video, which has been viewed 1.4 million times since it was first posted on May 11. She showed white marks on her brick driveway from where her vehicle had purportedly been towed. “The good HOA,” she concluded.

Florida has the second-most homeowners associations in the country, totaling almost 50,000. There, monthly fees range from $100 to $500 for members. Additionally, 45 percent of Florida homes are located within HOAs, the highest percentage in the U.S.

Parking violations fall seventh on a list of eight common problems faced by HOA leaders, with proposed solutions including sign postings, alternative parking options, and warnings for residents and guests alike.

“Use towing as a last resort,” the TownSq blog advises.

In the video’s comment section, Brooks lamented that no one from the HOA bothered to simply knock on her door and instruct her to move her car. Viewers agreed, expressing their own annoyance with HOAs.

“Girl, my HOA had my car towed from right outside my house,” @kismene shared. “I’m still livid about this 10 years later.”

“My parents lived in an HOA and they got fined for having 4 cars in the driveway,” another viewer wrote. “WE USED OUR DRIVEWAY.”

“I was towed for slightly parking on MY DAMN GRASS!! I was livid,” @roxxyjam revealed.

Other viewers urged Brooks to file a lawsuit against both the HOA and the towing company, saying that if nothing else, it might make them back off.

“Even if you lose I bet they won’t try it again!” @htx_deee pointed out.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brooks via Instagram direct message.

