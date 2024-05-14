‘I feel bad’: Customer confronts restaurant boss for having servers stand outside in heat in black clothing

Recently, a Miami restaurant customer took it upon himself to confront the management over the working conditions of the servers.

The incident was recorded in a 13-second video that shows TikTok user Carter Richardson (@carterichardson), addressing the “restaurant boss” after noticing the servers were allegedly dressed in long black clothing on a 95-degree day.

The footage captures Richardson descending a staircase and looking up, toward a person who is off-camera. He voices his concerns.

“It looks bad for the venue when your servers are sweating their balls off. Like, it’d be more professional if they were in lighter clothing. I feel bad, yeah. Have a good night. Thanks,” Richardson remarks before shaking his head at the camera as the video ends.

Accompanying the video is an on-screen caption that reads: “The restaurant servers were in long black clothing working outside in the sun on a 95 degree Miami day so I confronted their boss.”

Since its upload on May 12, the video has gone viral, gathering more than 2.4 million views. In the comments section of the TikTok, viewers voiced their support for Richardson while criticizing the restaurant.

One user commented, “I honestly think that if you work outside in any weather over 90° you should get hazard pay!”

“Like why would you want me sweaty and disguting serving FOOD?” a second added.

However, another commenter questioned the TikToker’s approach, writing, “Why would it have to be a confrontation and not a suggestion?”

Richardson clarified, “It started as one until he came back with ‘we let them roll their sleeves up during the summer’ then I went IN.”

Local heat protections for Florida workers who work outside were stripped

The video comes after Florida’s recent legislative changes that have removed local heat protections for outdoor workers. According to a USA Today article, “Florida will become the second state to stop local governments from requiring heat protection for outdoor workers after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 433.”

The article further states, “The law…goes into effect on July 1 and establishes multiple restrictions for city and county governments, including the ability to set heat exposure requirements not already required under state or federal law.”

