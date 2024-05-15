‘Isn’t that such a bad thing? Except it’s not’: Man shares the real reason why Taco Bell meat is considered ‘low quality,’ but says that shouldn’t deter you

A popular TikToker claims he knows the reason for why Taco Bell’s meat is considered “low quality.”

TikTok user Alex (@big_al_the_dangerous), who has over 150,000 follows, starts his very viral video by questioning his passenger in his car, “Did you know that Taco Bell actually has some of the lowest quality beef amongst fast-food industries?”

He then answers his own question. “Isn’t that such a bad thing? Except it’s not,” he says.

He then goes on to say that the meat Taco Bell uses comes from older animals that are humanely raised.

“Instead of using bread cows that live in inhumane conditions and are slaughtered for their meat,” he says. “They use ‘end of life’ dairy cows, which means that the cows are a little bit older, and they’ve lived good lives.”

“So, their meat might not be as tender and juicy or as high quality as but it’s infinitely more humane,” he claims.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alex via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. His video amassed 1.6 million views, and viewers thanked Alex for sharing.

“I appreciate knowing this actually,” one viewer wrote.

“I appreciate knowing this thank you kind sir,” a second echoed.

“Honestly I’m happier knowing they lived full happy lives,” a third agreed.

Viewers also shared their love of Taco Bell.

“Not to mention Taco Bell is like the one restaurant/fast food place where you can get a whole meal for like 6 bucks,” another top comment reads.

What does Taco Bell’s beef consist of?

According to Taco Bell’s website, the company uses 100% “USDA premium beef in [its] seasoned beef.” However, according to Mashed, that beef only makes up 88% of its “seasoned beef.” But Mashed reports that the other 12% are all standard ingredients, like seasonings as well as food binders and thickeners. “These are generally considered safe additives,” Registered dietician Katherine Tallmadge told USA Today of those additional ingredients. “I wouldn’t be afraid of any of these ingredients.”

Many outlets have dispelled the long-standing rumor that Taco Bell uses “Grade D” meat.

So what about the claim that Taco Bell uses ‘humane’ meat?

While Alex claimed that Taco Bell uses meat that comes from animals that are humanely raised, it’s actually unclear. The Daily Dot has reached out to Taco Bell to find out more.

According to Eat This, Not That!, there are a few fast-food joints that are confirmed to use meat from animals that are humanely raised. Those places include Panera, Chipotle, and Shake Shack. “We believe these practices are not only better for the animals, but also result in better tasting ingredients,” Panera stated on its site.