‘Three interviews to put you on a register without training’: Woman says she was asked to do three interviews for a $14/hr cashier job

A woman’s experience of going through the interview process for a certain job has drawn interest online, where viewers are sharing their own experiences of being asked to jump through hoops for prospective employers.

In her video, @taviaw113 uses a text overlay to share with her viewers that she had interviewed once for a cashiering job that is expected to pay $14 an hour. However, the company allegedly wants her to interview an additional two times.

“This job I interviewed for wants two more interviews for a $14/hr cashier job,” the text overlay reads. “Make it make sense!”

Some viewers found this to be an odd choice for a cashier position.

“Three interviews to put you on a register without training,” one commenter wrote.

“How much more do you need to know?” another commenter asked.

“Useless middle management does these extra interviews to keep their schedules busy,” another viewer said.

Others shared their experiences of having to sit for multiple interviews or meet job requirements disproportionate to the level of experience needed to complete the job.

“My daughter applied at a bowling alley they wanted a bachelors to work their $19/hr job,” one commenter wrote. “Not even a manager position.”

“The audacity of companies,” another commenter wrote. “Went through 3 rounds + an excel exam, just to find out they are in a hiring freeze.”

“Isn’t this every job?” another asked. “When I applied for Walmart for $5.15 I had to do three interviews. I showed up in shorts, they made me go home and change.”

One commenter claimed their potential employer also asked them to do three interviews in addition to a scavenger hunt for a $12-an-hour position.

The TikToker replied with a video, saying, “this is why I don’t take jobs seriously and I don’t take managers and HR seriously. A scavenger hunt? Are we in elementary school?”

