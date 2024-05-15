‘This is Sam’s Club behavior’: Costco shopper caught filling multiple soda cups with ketchup, mustard from food court

One Costco shopper caught a man filling large drink cups with the store’s sauces, prompting a conversation about free condiments.

In the viral TikTok video uploaded by Malcolm (@thevoiceoverbrother), the man is seen pumping ketchup and mustard into soda cups. The clip had 558,200 views and 7,672 likes as of publication.

“When the sauce’s are also unlimited at Costco,” text overlaid on the clip read.

The video’s publisher also asked viewers if they thought the man’s actions were sensible.

“Costco hack? Or whack?” he asked.

Malcolm also provided a voice-over to explain what happened in the clip.

“So here we have a gentleman at Costco,” he began. “What he did was take the large soda cups and filled them to the brim with their sauces.”

He even went into detail about which sauces were taken.

“He filled the cup up all the way to the tip-top, brim top with ketchup,” he continued. “Instead of buying mustard, he filled it all the way to the top with mustard.”

The TikToker imagined the man uses the “hack” to never pay for condiments in his home.

“That way, he doesn’t have to buy any condiments for the house,” he said. “He just takes those home; when it’s all out, he come back and do it again.”

In the comments section, many blamed the man’s behavior for stores limiting their condiment options.

“This why they took the onions away,” user Paul said.

“Next thing you know Costco won’t have that option they will give us packets,” another viewer chimed in.

Instagram user Raymond Austin wondered if filling a soda cup with ketchup is considered stealing.

“Stealing or not?” the user captioned the same video.

In the comments, some criticized the man’s behavior.

However, others justified the man’s behavior, pointing to the current difficult economy.

“No it’s not stealing,” one viewer responded. “Its self preservation.”

“They always finessing us,” another viewer added. “Why not we do it back.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Malcolm via TikTok comment and Costco by email for more information.

