‘How do you just give it to some random person?’: Woman drops off James Avery bracelet for cleaning. She doesn’t get it back

James Avery charms are a staple of the South. The bracelets are sentimental status symbols. But not everyone is a happy customer. TikToker Ashley Patterson (@texasmadeash) showed viewers her dissatisfaction in a post gaining more than 93,000 views. Her daughter’s one-of-a-kind charm bracelet went missing in a massive jewelry caper performed by none other than customer service?

How popular is James Avery?

The company produces a raft of elegant, high-quality collections. But the beloved charms are what make this a hallmark brand. As a company founded in Kerrville, Texas, Southern culture plays a large role in product popularity. There are lines based solely on faith, family, and comforting traditional values.

As gifts, many James Avery bracelets like the one Patterson got for her daughter are meant to be wearable stores of monumental achievements or commemorations. However, no amount of sentimentality can protect from ground-op mix ups.

What happened to her James Avery bracelet?

When Patterson went to pick up a bracelet she was having cleaned at her location in Fort Worth, Texas, she was aghast to find that her daughter’s mementos had been pawned off to someone else. Despite the strict ID and receipt checking system, human error has a tendency to slip through the cracks.

Let’s get the heavy lifting out of the way. She is going to have a full replacement provided by the store, and The Daily Dot has reached out to confirm she is a satisfied customer. So, no worries to any of you diehard Avery sponsors. Patterson replied to a comment, “They do have camera footage of who they gave it to.”

The winning question now isn’t “How do you just give it to some random person?” but “How much did that other lucky customer make off the false transaction?” Who would want a bracelet clearly not their own in the first place? The answer might be astronomical. Charms from James Avery could be as low as forty dollars but can also run well over two thousand dollars! The charmed bandit might’ve made an innocent mistake, or they are living it up on Patterson’s dime.

Many viewers offered support and clarity to Patterson after her post. A former James Avery employee commented, “I worked at James Avery you have to put very specific things but we do reuse tag numbers.”

A current employee expressed remorse for Ashley’s inconvenience while representing the customer service rep as just another person that makes human mistakes. “I’m a James Avery employee – I’m really sorry this happened. I can 100% tell you they definitely got in HUGE trouble. Please be patient sometimes we make mistakes because we’re always in training.” We know from previous articles that James Avery takes its employee conduct very seriously.

Other advice included advising the creator and any other Avery customers to take pictures of their investment before turning it over to be worked on. Make sure you have proof of your own property to avoid any miscommunications. The Daily Dot has reached out to James Avery for more information.

