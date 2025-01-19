It’s mostly a joke. Kind of.

Featured Video

The availability of grocery delivery services like Instacart, Shipt, and even DoorDash has become a great help to many. Especially for those who need to make a quick grocery run but do not have the time.

However, the handy service can become frustrating. For example, your shopper is not paying attention or giving more than a cursory glance at the shelves.

A shopper for one of these services highlighted a situation that required a small amount of effort to find the item that the customer asked for.

Advertisement

Her point, she says, is that she took time to find an item on the shelf that appeared to be out of stock—and she doesn’t think a male Instacart shopper would have done the same.

User @andshebakeshebakes shared the situation in a video that has drawn over 1.1 million views on TikTok. In it, she takes extra steps to make sure that she has exhausted other avenues to find an item that appears to be out of stock at first glance.

A closer look

The customer has asked for a package of popcorn shrimp—but it appears that the place they should be on the shelf is empty.

Advertisement

“I am a female Shipt shopper, Instacart shopper, whatever you want to call it,” she says in the video. “This person wanted popcorn shrimp. OK, all they have is butterfly shrimp.”

Upon closer inspection, @andshebakeshebakes says she can see from the labels on the shelf that the butterfly shrimp is supposed to occupy the empty space.

Taking a closer look, she realizes there are several boxes of the popcorn shrimp left on the shelf, pulling one out from behind the butterfly shrimp.

“Well, no, I look at this. This is butterfly shrimp. This is popcorn shrimp. This is just in the wrong place,” she says. “If I look back here, oh would you look at that, here’s some popcorn shrimp. Got it. You’re welcome.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to @andshebakeshebakes via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Why does it make a difference?

Over the years, discourse around the quality of service provided by male and female Instacart, Shipt, and DoorDash shoppers has come to something of an agreement: The experience of having a man grocery shop for you can be significantly different than having a woman grocery shop.

Customers have even gone as far as asking the grocery apps to allow them to request a female shopper. This is to avoid having odd substitutions or cancellations for items that are on shelves in the store.

Advertisement

While it might seem innocuous, the latter has made customers angry enough that they have gone to the store themselves to prove that the item was not out of stock.

Viewers weigh in

Some viewers commented on the video that they believe male shoppers would benefit from seeing the video as something of an instruction manual.

“This needs to be the instruction video for new male Instacart shoppers,” one commenter wrote.

Advertisement

“It’s like they don’t even try….it took you less than 2 seconds to just double check,” another wrote.

“I think I just watched someone do rocket science that must be what it is considering how hard this apparently is for so many dudes!” one wrote.

Others shared just how badly their male grocery service shoppers have messed up their orders by making incorrect substitutions.

“Asked for a single avocado and he tried to replace it with a bag of salad,” one commenter wrote. “I knew the store had avocados too bc I was in there the day before.”

Advertisement

“Once my shopper said the store was out of my laundry detergent and he substituted it with febreeze,” another commented.

“Thank you,” a commenter wrote. “Because I had a male shopper tonight and he brought me 6 pounds of bananas instead of a bundle of 6.”





Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.