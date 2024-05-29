A woman says a male DoorDash shopper claimed an item she ordered was out of stock. That forced her to go to the store herself where she promptly found it on the shelf.

Kasey Jackson (@thekaseyjackson) filmed herself at the store and posted the video to her TikTok account. It has since received over 782,00 views.

“Find the item that the man shopping for my DoorDash order said that the store didn’t have because it’s a mostly female item,” Jackson alleges at the start of the video.

“So I’m guessing that he just doesn’t know where to look for it in the store,” she says of the dasher, as she arrives to the shelf she’s looking for.

“Oh yeah, they don’t have it,” she says sarcastically and lifts a box of AZO. AZO is a medication used to relieve symptoms caused by urinary tract infections (UTIs). And women are more likely to get UTIs.

In the caption, Jackson elaborates on what she says happened.

“I got no message. No notification that I needed to select a replacement. The only notification that I received was ‘your item has been refunded,’” she says, adding that she also messaged the dasher directly. She says he told her the store didn’t have the item.

She adds that this isn’t the first time she’s had such an issue with a male dasher.

“I’ve heard so many stories of women having similar experiences, and the fact is…i just don’t think any of this would have happened if the shopper was a woman,” she writes.

@thekaseyjackson For context, I was staring at my phone waiting for a notification in case he couldn’t find the item. I got no message. No notification that I needed to select a replacement. The only notification that I received was “your item has been refunded” and when I received that I screamed “NO!” Through tears and called the dashed immediately. Within seconds of seeing the notification. It said the number was disabled and to contact @doordash directly. I messaged him immediately. He said they didn’t have the item. I begged him to go back inside because I was in so much pain. I knew that they had the item and he just didn’t know where to look for it. They always have it. Unfortunately, this is not the first time I have had this problem with a male dasher. I got up. Got dressed, crying in pain. And drove to the store myself because I couldn’t risk another 45 minutes Got to the store. Shelf is not only fully stocked with the item I ordered, but there are about 5 different generics. And different iterations of it. But no. He chose to refund it, and check out within seconds, without even messaging me. He dropped off a bag holding just bottled water (alkaline water helps the pain a lot) as I was walking to my car, weeping. He made eye contact with me, turned away and didn’t say a word. Maybe I’m jaded. That’s fine. Call me jaded. But I’ve heard so many stories of women having similar experiences, and the fact is…i just don’t think any of this would have happened if the shopper was a woman. But maybe I am jaded. I know. Not all men. But dang. It is exhausting to be a woman sometimes. ♬ original sound – thekaseyjackson

Male shoppers have developed a reputation of being unreliable shoppers

Jackson isn’t the only customer to voice her dissatisfaction with male DoorDash delivery drivers. They have developed a reputation of being unreliable shoppers and have also been accused of using weaponized incompetence when carrying out orders.

A number of users across social media platforms have complained about male drivers on DoorDash, Instacart, and other delivery platforms.

The Daily Dot previously has reported on a Instacart customer who said her male shopper substituted cat food for Cheez-Its. Another went viral for calling out male DoorDash shoppers for refusing to buy period products.

Viewers share their own experiences

Viewers on Jackson’s video were as incensed as she was and shared some of their own experiences with male shoppers on DoorDash and other platforms.

“They need to be PENALIZED for this, I swear,” read one comment with over 15,000 likes.

“My male Instacart shopper once replaced pads with makeup remover face wipes,” said another.

“I had a dude send me a pic of the shelf WITH THE ITEM ON IT saying he couldn’t find it,” wrote someone else.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jackson via Instagram direct message and to DoorDash via email.

