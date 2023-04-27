‘Have your full list ready when you place your order’: Instacart shopper complains about customers who add items to order while they are shopping

Instacart is a common subject of discussion on TikTok. Whether it’s a debate about whether male Instacart shoppers are actually worse than others, conversations about “tip baiting,” or stories of alleged theft, users on TikTok are quick to share their thoughts on the grocery delivery app.

While most of these complaints come from the consumer side, many Instacart shoppers themselves have faced issues while working on the platform. One such issue was recently shared by TikTok user Ashley (@pinkdolo) in a video that has over 12,000 views as of Thursday morning.

“When you’re shopping an Instacart order & the customer keeps adding items while [you’re] shopping,” Ashley writes in the text overlaying the video. The text is paired with a clip of Tyler, the Creator saying “I’m not finished” and “First off — oh my god, can you let me do what I need to do?”

“I shop the items in order of the store. I dont wanna backtrack,” writes Ashley in the caption. “Get your shit together Karen & have your full list ready when you place your order.”

For context, shoppers are frequently able to modify or add items to their order while a shopper is still filling it. Once the shopper checks out, they are no longer able to do so.

This can present issues for shoppers, as it requires them to backtrack throughout the store to complete the order.

In the comments section, users shared similar experiences.

“I had a customer keep adding items and it ended up being over 100 items and then she decreased the tip to 2 cents after I delivered it,” claimed a user.

“I give customers 3 items to add or I’m deleting the order,” added another.

“I’m canceling their order next time this happens,” shared a third. “They never raise the tip.”

“I only get upset when it’s a pick up and they add it because I’m not getting anything for it,” detailed an additional TikToker. “or if they do it when I’m on the other side of the store and then I’m just going back and forth.”

We’ve reached out to Instacart via email and Ashley via TikTok direct message.