‘They have their own recipe’: McDonald’s expert shares how to get the hash browns at home

TikTok’s culinary mastermind Chef Mike Haracz (@chefmikeharacz) is back at it, sharing insider knowledge about McDonald’s.

The former McDonald’s corporate chef hooked over 627,000 viewers with one of his latest videos.

In it, Haracz lets viewers in on how to get McDonald’s hash browns from the comfort of their kitchen. Diving right in, Haracz starts off by speaking directly into the camera. “Do you want to buy McDonald’s hash browns from the store? I’m a former McDonald’s corporate chef, and I have answers for you,” he says.

He explains that while one can’t get the exact McDonald’s recipe, he has found a pretty close match. “So this is one of the more requested items,” he says of the hash browns, adding that retailers have tried to “emulate” the McDonald’s hash browns. “There were quite a few that were almost identical to McDonald’s hash browns,” he says, before revealing what he thinks is the closest match.

“It is called Season’s Choice Hash Browns, which you can get at Aldi,” he says.

But there is a catch. Haracz notes that “McDonald’s fried their hash browns in an oil containing a beef flavor, so that was something that you might be missing when you fried these up and ate them.”

So how does one go about recreating this beef-soaked flavor? According to some members of the TikTok community, the answer is beef tallow. Viewers shared brands they think are also close to McDonald’s hash browns.

“To me, the ones from Aldi and Walmart are very close,” one person wrote.

Another TikToker recommended, “Try Trader Joe’s Hash Browns.”

“Fry in beef tallow,” one wrote, aiming to replicate that unique McDonald’s flavor.

Haracz’s TikTok isn’t a one-trick pony; his page is a goldmine of McDonald’s recipes, from the secret to McDonald’s Big Mac sauce to the breakfast sausage. He has become the go-to guy for recreating the Golden Arch’s classics at home.

He’s an especially helpful TikToker to follow in times of rising fast-food prices.

