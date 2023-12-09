‘I knew it’: Former McDonald’s corporate chef exposes exact dupe for McDonald’s sausage. Hint: it’s at Walmart

Hold onto your breakfast trays because former McDonald’s executive chef and TikToker Mike Haracz (@chefmikeharacz) just served up a piping hot revelation about McDonald’s breakfast sausages. Haracz’s video, “Former #McDonalds corporate chef tells you where to buy their breakfast sausage,” is racking up views—1 million and counting as of Saturday.

“McDonald’s breakfast sausage. Do you wanna buy it from a store? I’m a McDonald’s corporate chef and I have an answer for you,” Haracz says. He explains how he’s done his homework, comparing ingredients and nutritional info from McDonald’s and other brands. The big reveal? Walmart Great Value Pork Breakfast Sausage Patties are the close second cousins of McDonald’s own sausages. Same basic ingredients, slightly more fat, and a little tweak in preservatives, he says. Haracz’s verdict after a taste test? Pretty darn close to McDonald’s.

TikTokers are eating this up and dishing out their own takes. One user shares a spot-on recipe for the Sausage Egg McMuffin, commenting, “Bays English muffin, great value sausage party, and great value deluxe American cheese slices makes a very very close McMuffin clone.”

Another TikToker levels up the game, opting for Aldi’s ingredients for a gourmet twist. “I use Aldi frozen sausage patties, Bays english muffins, pasture raised eggs, and Aldi premium american cheese,” they said. “Way better than McDonalds, and cheaper.”

Then there’s this plea for quality improvement: “Hey corporate chef tell them to use Dean sausage please!!!! It would be sooooo much better. Not a fan of Mickey D’s sausage.”

In this digital age, home cooks are the new rockstars of the culinary world. Haracz’s video is more than just a fun fact—it’s a kitchen hack, a peek behind the curtain of McDonald’s flavor secrets.

These TikTok hacks are a goldmine for anyone wanting to recreate their fast-food faves at home. Why hit the drive-thru when you can whip up a McMuffin clone in your own kitchen? Turns out, you can get all the delicious bang…for fewer bucks.

There are plenty of other social media users out there who are quick to share their favorite dupes for popular fast food offerings. One TikTok user recorded a trip they took through Walmart where they rattled off a slew of as-good-as-the-real-thing purchases such as Burger King’s Hershey Sundae Pies, Starbucks Banana Bread, Chick-fil-A sauce, and many others.

There’s also the popular fast food TikToker @jordan_the_stallion8 who is constantly airing out recipe secrets, allowing folks to make their favorite dishes at home. One of them was Chick-fil-A’s beloved nuggets. Pair them with the aforementioned Great Value dipping sauce and you can finally have some of that delicious chicken flavor you love….on a Sunday.

As usual, TikTok is the go-to spot for savvy food hacks. Haracz’s reveal is just the latest in a string of at-home cooking trends that are changing the game. Why not bring the taste of your favorite restaurants into your kitchen without breaking the bank? So, next time you’re craving that McDonald’s breakfast sausage, remember Haracz’s words and head to Walmart—grab some English muffins cheese, eggs, and those beloved Walmart patties and whip yourself up a classic at a fraction of the price.

The DailyDot has reached out to McDonald’s and Haracz via email for further comment.