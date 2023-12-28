‘I waited like 20 minutes at Walmart and nobody ever came’: Shopper shares ‘hack’ to getting item that’s locked up in store

In the past few years, several stores have increased their security measures in order to prevent shoplifting.

While these efforts may be effective in stopping theft, they can also create an unpleasant experience for shoppers. Some internet users have noted that certain products are locked up that they feel shouldn’t be, while others have recounted their negative experiences trying to shop in stores that have heightened security.

Many of these negative experiences stem from having to wait for an employee to unlock an item. As a result, some users have sought out ways to circumvent the need for an employee to get their items.

One such user is TikTok creator @junior_cuh. In a video with over 287,000 views, the TikToker reveals his method for removing items with security locks from the rack without the assistance of an employee.

“If these things are here, and you also need a worker, well you don’t need a worker,” he says, pointing out the red security locks on each rack. “All you have to do is pick up this thing in the back…and take it out. You just take out the whole thing.”

The TikToker then proceeds to remove the whole rack from the shelf. Slowly, he is able to work an item off of the rack from the back, circumventing the need for the lock to be removed. At the end of the video, he places the rack back on the wall.

In the comments section, other users said that they’ve come up with alternative methods for removing items from these racks without employee assistance.

“I just rip it off,” said a commenter. “the plastic is so cheap it comes right off.”

“And if its cardboard just rip it out,” echoed another.

That said, some users claimed that this doesn’t always go as well as the TikToker’s video would have one believe.

“Nah cus I did that cus the worker was taking forever and I got yelled at lol,” recounted a commenter.

Additional users wished for a similar solution for the store’s other security measures.

“What about the ones with the glass door,” asked a commenter. “I waited like 20 minutes at Walmart and nobody ever came.”

“Now we just need a key for the stuff behind the glass bc they definitely take forever and it’s like come on I have things to do,” agreed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via Instagram direct message.