‘I felt so uncomfortable’: Walmart shopper says products being locked behind glass makes shopping experience ‘strange and unwelcoming’

Over the past few years, an increasing number of stores have decided to lock up items behind plastic or glass.

While many have alleged that this is due to rising shoplifting rates and “organized retail crime,” there is little evidence that shoplifting is higher than it was before the pandemic, and numerous claims about “organized retail crime” are based on faulty data. Despite this, some companies are going forward with their increased security measures—and according to them, customers are enjoying the new shopping experience.

During a media call with reporters, when asked by CNBC whether Target “can quantify the sales lost from shoppers who are frustrated with waiting for employees to unlock cases in-store,” Target CEO Brian Cornell responded, “…Actually, what we hear from the guests is a big thank you, because we are in stock with the brands that they need when they’re shopping in our stores.”

Hearing this, TikTok user @lookfoundit became upset. In a video with over 253,000 views as of Sunday, she responds to the idea that customers are “thankful” for the new shopping experience, though she falsely attributes the sentiment to Walmart executives rather than Target.

“If you regularly see my videos, you know how frustrated I must be feeling right now, seeing health, beauty, and wellness products behind a glass,” she says. “This is no way to shop. This actually declines shopper experience.”

“I felt so uncomfortable in this Walmart today,” she continues. “It felt strange and unwelcoming. As I walked around the rest of Walmart, I didn’t see anything else locked up. So why are beauty, health, and wellness products locked up behind glass panels?”

This TikToker is not alone in feeling discomfort while shopping at stores with items locked behind glass.

One TikTok user claimed that they waited 10 minutes for a case to be unlocked so they could buy a battery, eventually growing impatient and leaving the store before their purchase could be completed. Another simply shared her dismay at seeing the makeup cases locked up. A further user observed steaks at Walmart being individually locked up.

In the comments section, users shared @lookfoundit’s frustration with this new shopping experience.

“I leave and go to a different store. Always!” exclaimed a user.

“I would have been okay with it if they didn’t take more than 30 minutes to get my items,” stated another.

“It’s embarrassing when I have to ask someone to get me a pregnancy test,” admitted a third.

