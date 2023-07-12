‘I took matters into my own hands’: Walmart customer gets tired of waiting for worker to unlock case

A Walmart customer went viral on TikTok after using the store’s intercom system to page a worker. It worked.

Nick Robinson (@babylonian) posted the now-viral video, where he said that he spent “way too long” waiting for an employee to open a case in the electronics section. As a result, Robinson said, “I took matters into my own hands.”

In order to get assistance, Robinson went to the employee desk in the store’s electronics section, picked up the phone, and accessed Walmart’s intercom system. (As of publication, It is unclear how Robinson knew how to work Walmart’s phone.)

“Assistance needed in the entertainment section,” Robinson said twice over the loudspeaker.

The gambit worked. In the accompanying video’s caption, Robinson said that someone “immediately” came to help. He even caught the attention of a fellow shopper, who praised him for his actions.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Robinson via TikTok comment and to Walmart by email. As of Wednesday morning, the video had more than 400,000 views.

In the comments, viewers—including a few retail workers—similarly praised Robinson.

“As someone who works at walmart, please keep doing this when you need help,” one person wrote. “I WISH customers would do this instead of bugging me (i don’t have keys).”

“They really need a button for customers to call assistance throughout the store,” another said.

“Be careful, they might try and hire you,” a third person quipped.

“Note to self do this,” a fourth commenter said.

Retailers across the country, including Target and Walmart, have implemented anti-theft carts and, according to multiple users on TikTok, have begun locking up products in glass cases. According to recent reports, the main items behind bars are those that are the most prone to theft. That includes personal hygiene products and everyday items like deodorant, razors, and hair products.