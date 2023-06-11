‘I either don’t buy it or I yank the loop off’: Walmart worker locks up e.l.f. items in beauty section

Recently, many retailers have been coming under fire for locking up their products behind glass.

While this practice may deter shoplifters, it can also create an unpleasant experience for shoppers. Earlier this year, a Walmart customer sparked discussion after claiming that a single shopping trip required her to do three different transactions. Another Walmart customer alleged that they waited 10 minutes for an attendant to unlock a case so they could buy a $4 battery before eventually leaving the store.

Now, a further TikTok user is sparking discussion after showing the process a Walmart worker goes through to lock up cosmetics.

In a video with over 413,000 views, TikToker Taliuana (@tali.34) shows herself clipping security tags onto several hangers. Each tag is labeled “See Sales Associate.”

At first, many commenters questioned the choice of product being locked up. All visible products are created by e.l.f. Cosmetics, and as Bloomberg recently noted, “most items are about $6 or less.”

“Locking up elf is WILD,” one commenter wrote.

“Y’all putting those on ELF?” another questioned.

This isn’t the first time commenters have been confused by Walmart’s security practices. Back in January, a user on TikTok went viral after showing a range of products locked up with security tags at a Walmart store, all of which cost under $10. After an associate removed a locked item from the shelf, she gave the TikToker a plastic container to carry it in until checkout.

Back under Taliuana’s video, some commenters alleged they do not wait for an associate to unlock the product. Instead, they’ve developed their own methods for getting their products off the racks.

“I just tear them because people take to long to assist me,” one user said.

“You know you can remove the whole row off the back,” a second offered. “That’s how I got a pair of lashes.”

A few users claimed that security restrictions like these have put them off shopping at Walmart altogether.

“This is why i buy all my makeup online now,” one commenter stated.

“At this point just go in store find your shade then order online cause Bffr,” another added.

The Daily Dot contacted Walmart via media relations contact form and Taliuana via Instagram direct message for further information.