Man exposes ‘hack’ for getting into Costco without a membership. Does it work?

Costco is positively recognized online for its great deals and the many benefits that come with membership. However, as one might infer from the previous sentence, to shop at Costco one does need to be a member of the store and pay for their own membership.

Or do they? In a video with over 1.2 million views, TikTok user Blake (@thenutritionnarc) reveals what he claims is a method for entering the store without a membership.

“All you have to do is go up to the worker and tell them you’re just there to buy alcohol,” he explains. “Not only will they let you in, no questions asked, but they will also actually allow you to buy the alcohol.”

The reason for this is simple, Blake says.

“In many states, it is illegal to put alcohol behind a paywall behind a membership, so they legally have to let you in and sell you it without asking any questions,” he details.

Once you’re in, Blake says you can “just mosey your way on down to the food court” and take advantage of the other benefits shopping in-person at Costco affords, like its famous $1.50 hot dog with a drink. The creator then goes on to explain Costco sales pricing.

So is this true? Well, Blake is correct that one can buy alcohol at Costco without a membership in 14 states, but as commenters pointed out, this doesn’t mean that one can simply avoid getting a Costco membership by claiming to be buying alcohol.

“At my Costco you have to scan your membership id at a kiosk to order at the food court,” wrote a user.

“Did the alc thing without a card and they gave me an escort that followed me around and only allowed me to go to the alc section and checkout,” recalled another.

“You can get inside the store without a membership, but you have to scan your membership card in order to check out anyway,” stated a third.

“At the Costco near me the alcohol section is a different entrance so you can’t do this,” explained a further TikToker.

For those who truly want Costco goods without a membership, another user on TikTok has documented her method for doing so.

The Daily Dot reached out to Costco via the Media Request form and Blake via email.