London cabbie hailed as hero for returning $87,000 Hermès bag

A London taxi driver became a viral sensation after going far out of his way to return a £65,000 bag to its rightful owner. It belonged to the founder of a local clothing company who shared footage of the return and the story of how he tracked her down on Instagram.

Featured Video

People are holding up this story as an example of why humanity still deserves saving.

The journey of the Hermès Kelly Pochette

It all started when Hana Al Hai, a Dubai resident and owner of Pearl Haute Couture, left her black alligator skin Hermès Kelly Pochette bag in a taxi driven by a man who identifies himself only as Terry. As he explains in the viral video, he couldn’t find an ID or any name in the bag other than The Lounge at Dubai Mall.

Advertisement

He called the shopping center, and they were somehow able to connect the bag to Hana. They contacted her hotel in London and Terry set up a meeting so he could return her property, valued at £65,000 (about $86,868).

Hana shared the video from this meeting on the Pearl Haute Instagram on Aug 2 with a grateful message to Terry.

“I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude for your incredible honesty and kindness in returning my bag,” she wrote.

Advertisement

“It’s rare to meet someone with such integrity and genuine care for others. Please know how much I appreciate the trouble you went through, and how deeply grateful I am for your actions. You turned what could have been a stressful experience into a reminder of the goodness in people.”

Meanwhile, Terry used the opportunity to promote the London black taxi service, which he feels does not get enough support from local politicians.

Returning back a 100k Hermes bag to a Arab lady after leaving it in my taxi, this is why we are the best taxi in the world just a shame our London mayor and government don’t think the same @The_LCDC @TheLTDA @antmiddleton pic.twitter.com/UxCtPx7LCG — Terry (@Purksthecabbie) August 5, 2025

“Returning back a 100k Hermes bag to a Arab lady after leaving it in my taxi, this is why we are the best taxi in the world just a shame our London mayor and government don’t think the same,” he said on X.

Advertisement

“That’s an honorable man”

From London to Dubai, people are expressing how much this story warmed their hearts and gave them a little more faith in human kindness. Commenters on the video posted by the TikTok account @ahlanlivedubai praised Terry in multiple languages.

“That’s an honorable man,” said @esthertorres3969.

Advertisement

“Nice to know that people like him still exist, top guy,” wrote @shaka66666.

The comments on the London-based X and Instagram accounts additionally agreed with Terry that the black cab service is the best around.

“Black cab drivers are well known here in the U.K. for being utter legends, never charging for trips to children hospitals and the way they honoured the late queen by lining the mall was really touching,” said @philippapickering.



“And this is why Black Cabs are the only cabs you should use in London,” declared @markmywords010. “Never used uber, never will.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.