‘I don’t think any of them bake in house anymore’: Here’s how Dunkin owners get their donuts—and why stores taste different

A Dunkin’ franchise owner revealed how his location gets its donuts. Newsflash: They don’t bake them in-house.

TikTok user Amir Mohamed, known by username amirrors_world, is a Dunkin’ franchise owner. Recently, he shared how his franchise Dunkin’ makes its donuts.

“You have three options to get donuts,” he says in the video. “You can bake them yourself in your own kitchen inside the restaurant, you can get them delivered from a central kitchen,” or you can order what Mohamed describes as “disgusting frozen donuts.”

For the first 12 years, Mohamed’s location cooked the donuts in-house daily. That led, he says, to a “mad house” situation. Eventually, his store changed to a central kitchen model. “All 30 of us built a central plant kitchen where the donuts are baked fresh every single night and then shipped out to us early in the morning before we opened,” the content creator explained.

The video has garnered more than 50,000 views since it was posted on Aug. 12. Many viewers wrote to say they have noticed a difference in the quality of the donuts at certain locations.

“and now the dounuts suck crappy ingredients and small,” one viewer wrote.

“I don’t think any of them bake in house anymore. They use to be so much better. Only get coffee now,” a second commented.

“One near me made them in house and when they switched the taste was noticeably different right away. That’s why I like Krispy Kreme better,” a third noted.

“Our DD used to bake IN HOUSE and they were great but now they use a CML and the suck. They taste store bought,” a fourth agreed.

It’s sometimes difficult to discern what is fresh simply based on the label. Recently, an Austin airport traveler caused a ruckus after calling out a restaurant employee for pouring Simply Lemonade into a pitcher marked “fresh lemonade.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Mohamed via Instagram and TikTok and Dunkin’ via email for comment.