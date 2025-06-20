“Am I missing something here?”: Man goes to his hotel room. Then he spots a QR code asking him for a tip

Across the United States, shoppers in all industries have noticed a rise in tip requests.

This has been dubbed by experts as “tipflation,” and it’s a phenomenon that’s been observed for several years now. Customers are now being asked to tip for more services, and in higher amounts, than ever before.

For example, some shoppers have alleged that they were asked for a tip while at a self-checkout machine; another claimed that the standard tipping options for their haircut ranged from 50% to 90%.

Now, a hotel guest has the internet talking after saying that he was prompted for a tip in an unlikely place: his room.

Why did this hotel ask for tips in guests’ rooms?

In a video with over 35,000 views, TikTok user @thetravelingteepsfam says that, while staying at a hotel, he observed something that he’s “never seen before.”

“In our room, they have QR codes to tip your housekeeping,” he starts. “And then, they have QR codes at, like, the breakfast buffet to tip…the people who are in the breakfast buffet.”

“Have you ever tipped these people for doing these things?” the TikToker asks. “Am I missing something here?”

In the caption, the TikToker adds, “I always assumed that the hotel pays the hotel staff. Are we expected to tip them? if so how much?”

Are you supposed to tip hotel workers?

Commenters were quick to claim that tipping cleaning staff at a hotel was standard practice, but the whole story is a bit more complicated.

Although many may consider tipping one’s housekeeper to be normal, it’s actually relatively uncommon. A 2023 study from Bankrate found that only about a quarter of hotel guests tip housekeeping.

That said, while it may be uncommon, it’s still appreciated. Southern Living suggests that one leaves $1 to $5 per night for a mid-range or business hotel, slightly more for a luxury hotel, and between $10 and $20 for a villa or rental with multiple rooms.

As far as buffet staff is concerned, internet users are divided, with some claiming that one should not have to and others saying that a few dollars is appreciated.

In the comments section, users were further divided about the necessity of tipping housekeeping staff and other hotel workers.

“If you can’t afford to tip housekeeping don’t stay at a hotel,” declared a commenter.

“Why am I paying the hotel hundreds of dollars for the room if I’m also expected to pay their staff to clean?” countered another.

“To be clear. Tipping is for anything above and beyond normal service. End of discussion,” stated a third.

