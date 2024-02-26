‘I don’t mind waiting in line either’: Grocery store customer explains why he won’t use the self-checkout. He’s not alone

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing his reasons for not using self-checkout machines.

In a video with over 35,000 views, TikTok user Kevin (@commachaser714) says that he was doing some pre-football game shopping at a grocery store when he was invited to use a self-checkout machine. He declined, but it got him thinking about his reasons for not using them.

“I firmly believe that every time someone uses one of those automated kiosks, it’s a de facto vote against a longstanding occupation, which is the grocery clerk,” he explains. “I don’t want to be responsible, however passively, for killing off an entire occupation that’s been around since I was a kid.”

Kevin then goes on to say that, while the technology may be faster, he rarely finds himself in enough of a hurry to justify using it. Furthermore, he says that some of his reasons for forgoing the self-checkout go deeper than keeping the job of cashier intact.

“I work in tech. You know, I use the internet for all sorts of reasons. But I’m not sure that I want everything automated in my life,” he states. “I actually don’t mind the social exchange between the checkout clerk. I always tell one of my dumb dad jokes or, you know, ‘Don’t work too hard!’”

To conclude, he simply says, “I hope that the clerks stay around for certainly my lifetime, but I fear that it won’t.”

Kevin isn’t the only one to inspire debating after noting their reasons for not using self-checkout machines. Some say that utilizing a self-checkout machine requires too much effort from the customer, while others have noted that using the self-checkout machine often still means interfacing with a cashier. Further internet users have shared legal concerns about using self-checkout machines, with several people in legal professions advising against their use.

@commachaser714 Random observation of the day: automated kiosks at grocery stores and why I try to avoid them. ♬ original sound – KevinSRuby

In the comments section of Kevin’s video, users shared their thoughts on why they do not utilize self-checkouts.

“My main reason is that I don’t get a discount for doing it nor am I am a paid employee,” offered a user.

“I enjoy going to the grocery store. I enjoy having a grocery clerk ring up my items we chitchat. It’s a great time,” said another.

However, others were in favor of self-checkouts, at least in certain circumstances.

“30 year grocery store vet here. PLEASE USE THE SELF CHECKOUT!!!” exclaimed a commenter. “It helps by letting us redistribute employees throughout the store where they can be utilized better. No one is losing their jobs!!!”

“The problem is, they don’t have the employees to work the registers,” wrote a second.

